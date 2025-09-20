Tech Showdown: iPhone 17 Pro Max Vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra – Camera, Battery, Display, Chip, And Price Compared

iPhone 17 Pro Max Vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: The iPhone 17 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra are two of the latest high-end smartphones available in India, offering top-tier features and premium designs. Apple recently launched the iPhone 17 Pro Max, while Samsung introduced the Galaxy S25 Ultra on January 22, 2025, during the Galaxy Unpacked event.

Both devices are packed with advanced technology, from high-resolution displays and powerful processors to versatile cameras and long-lasting batteries, catering to different user preferences. From exceptional camera capabilities to lightning-fast processors, these devices promise top-notch performance. This comparison aims to simplify the decision-making process, helping users determine which phone best suits their needs and preferences.

iPhone 17 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Display

Both smartphones come with large 6.9-inch OLED displays, but they focus on different strengths. The iPhone 17 Pro Max has a Super Retina XDR display that peaks at 3000 nits and supports Dolby Vision, making it brighter and easier to see in direct sunlight.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra features a Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel with 1440p resolution and HDR10+ support, delivering sharper details and vibrant visuals, ideal for gaming and streaming. In short, Apple offers better brightness for outdoor use, while Samsung provides higher resolution and more detailed visuals for immersive media experiences.

iPhone 17 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Build

The iPhone 17 Pro Max has an aluminum alloy frame with Ceramic Shield 2, giving it a durable and premium feel. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra goes a step further with a titanium frame and Gorilla Armor 2, making it stronger against scratches (Mohs 6 vs 5) and drops. Apple’s design is classic and minimal, while Samsung’s titanium build looks more rugged and futuristic.

iPhone 17 Pro Max Vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Chip

The iPhone 17 Pro Max is powered by Apple’s A19 Pro chip with 3nm architecture and a hexa-core CPU, offering efficient and smooth performance. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra uses the Snapdragon 8 Elite with an octa-core CPU and Adreno 830 GPU, providing stronger performance for gaming and multitasking. While Samsung excels in raw power and graphics, Apple delivers smoother long-term performance thanks to software optimization and ecosystem integration.

iPhone 17 Pro Max Vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Battery

The iPhone 17 Pro Max comes with 4832–5088 mAh batteries, offering 50% charge in just 20 minutes with wired charging and support for MagSafe and Qi2 wireless charging. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra has a 5000 mAh battery with 45W wired charging, reaching 65% in 30 minutes, and also supports faster wireless and reverse wireless charging. Samsung is more versatile for quick top-ups and sharing power, while Apple stands out with satellite SOS and seamless integration with its ecosystem.

iPhone 17 Pro Max Vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Camera

The iPhone 17 Pro Max features three 48MP lenses and a LiDAR scanner, focusing on consistent performance and advanced computational photography. It also includes an 18MP sensor with OIS and depth-enhancing SL 3D sensors, supporting 4K recording and Dolby Vision. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra goes big with a 200MP primary sensor, dual telephoto lenses (3x and 5x optical), and a 50MP ultrawide camera. While Samsung excels in megapixels and zoom versatility, it lacks the depth-sensing technology that Apple offers for more precise imaging.

iPhone 17 Pro Max Vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Price

The iPhone 17 Pro Max starts at Rs 1,49,900 for the 256GB model, with higher storage options at Rs 1,69,900 (512GB), Rs 1,89,900 (1TB), and Rs 2,29,900 (2TB). The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra with 12GB RAM is more affordable, priced at Rs 1,09,900 for 256GB and Rs 1,35,499 for 512GB on Amazon. Both phones offer high-end features and ample storage, making them excellent choices for users who want the latest technology, plenty of space for apps, photos, and media, and a premium smartphone experience.

Disclaimer: This comparison helps people choose smartphones wisely. It doesn't favour any brand or model, just gives facts to help consumers understand their options better.