Tech Showdown: iQOO 15 vs OnePlus 15; Design, Display, Camera, Battery, Processor, And Price Compared: Which Phone Should You Buy?

iQOO 15 Vs OnePlus 15 Price In India: The flagship battle just got more intense as iQOO and OnePlus have launched their latest premium smartphones in India, the iQOO 15 and OnePlus 15. After debuting in China last month, the iQOO 15 arrives as the brand’s third smartphone powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and the first in India to run OriginOS 6 based on Android 16 out of the box. It also brings a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, new Monster Halo ambient lighting under the camera module, and comes in Legend and Alpha Black colour options.

On the other hand, the newly launched OnePlus 15 becomes the first smartphone in India to feature Qualcomm’s fastest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. OnePlus is also pushing its AI capabilities further with features like Plus Mind, Google Gemini integration, AI Recorder, AI Portrait Glow, AI Scan, and AI PlayLab, making it one of the most AI focused flagships of the year.

With both brands offering top tier hardware and next generation software, lets have a quick look at the camera, battery, display, processor and other specs under the Rs 80,000 price segment.

iQOO 15 Vs OnePlus 15: Display

Both the iQOO 15 and OnePlus 15 offer the same display specifications. They feature a large 6.85-inch Samsung M14 8T LTPO AMOLED panel with a smooth 144Hz refresh rate and 2K resolution. The screens deliver 508 ppi pixel density and an impressive 6,000 nits of local peak brightness. Both phones also come with an anti-reflective film, Wet Finger Control for smooth usage even with wet hands, and triple ambient light sensors. In terms of display, there is no difference between the two smartphones. (Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra To Come With Bigger Battery Than Galaxy S25 Ultra: Check Expected Specs, India Launch and Sale Date)

iQOO 15 Vs OnePlus 15: Design And Build

Both smartphones share similar design dimensions, measuring 8.17mm in thickness and weighing around 220 grams. This makes them relatively slim for devices carrying such powerful internals and large displays. Thanks to its advanced cooling chamber, the iQOO 15 may feel cooler during extended gaming or high-performance tasks, but overall, both phones seem equally well-built.

iQOO 15 Vs OnePlus 15: Processor And Performance

Both devices are powered by Qualcomm’s latest 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset paired with an Adreno GPU. They offer up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.1 storage, making them equally powerful on paper. However, iQOO highlights an 8K VC Cooling System with a large 8,000 sq mm heat dissipation area, which is expected to deliver better sustained performance during gaming or heavy usage.

iQOO 15 Vs OnePlus 15: Camera

Both phones feature a 50MP Sony IMX921 main sensor with OIS, a 50MP Sony IMX882 periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP ultrawide lens. For selfies, both devices offer a 32MP front camera. Since the hardware is the same, the differences may only come from image processing, color tuning, and software optimizations.

iQOO 15 Vs OnePlus 15: Battery And Charging

The iQOO 15 packs a massive 7,000mAh silicon-carbon battery, which is unusually large for a flagship phone. It supports 100W wired fast charging and 40W wireless charging. On the other hand, the OnePlus 15 smartphone is equipped with a 7,300mAh capacity along with a 120W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

iQOO 15 Vs OnePlus 15: Price

The iQOO 15 starts at Rs 72,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant, while the 16GB + 512GB model is priced at Rs 79,999. For OnePlus15, the base model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage costs Rs 72,999, whereas the 16GB RAM and 512GB storage option is available for Rs 75,999.