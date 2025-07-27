Tech Showdown iQOO Z10R 5G vs OnePlus Nord CE 5; Check Camera, Battery, AI Features And Display Under Rs 30,000

iQOO Z10R 5G Vs OnePlus Nord CE 5: The iQOO Z10R 5G and OnePlus Nord CE 5 stand out as leading choices in the under Rs 30,000 price segment. The iQOO Z10R 5G operates on Funtouch OS 15, based on Android 15, with a commitment to 2 years of software updates and 3 years of security patches. The OnePlus Nord CE 5, on the other hand, features OxygenOS 15, also built on Android 15, and incorporates AI features powered by Google Gemini for a smarter user experience. Both smartphones are equipped with modern designs and advanced features that cater to a range of user preferences.

With strong camera systems and high-speed processors, these devices deliver impressive performance. This comparison is intended to help you decide which smartphone aligns best with your needs and preferences.

iQOO Z10R 5G Specifications:

It features a 6.77-inch quad-curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an impressive peak brightness of 1,800 nits, delivering an immersive and fluid viewing experience.

It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 octa-core chipset clocked at 2.6GHz, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone draws power from a 5,700mAh battery, supported by 44W fast charging for efficient top-ups. Designed for durability, the iQOO Z10R comes with dual IP68 and IP69 ratings for water and dust resistance, along with MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification.

On the photography front, it houses a 50MP Sony IMX882 main camera with OIS and a 32MP front camera capable of 4K recording. Adding further, the iQOO Z10R is equipped with several AI-powered tools including Circle to Search, AI Note Assist, AI Transcript Assist, AI Erase 2.0, Photo Enhance, and AI Screen Translation, enhancing both productivity and creativity.

iQOO Z10R 5G vs OnePlus Nord CE 5 Feature iQOO Z10R 5G OnePlus Nord CE 5 Display Quad-curved AMOLED, 120Hz, 1,800 nits 120Hz, 1,430 nits Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7400 MediaTek Dimensity 8350 RAM/Storage Up to 12GB / 256GB Up to 12GB / 256GB Battery/Charging 5,700mAh, 44W 7,100mAh, 80W Main Camera 50MP Sony IMX882 (OIS), 32MP front (4K) 50MP main (OIS), 8MP ultrawide, 16MP front Durability IP68/IP69, MIL-STD-810H certified Not specified Software & AI Funtouch OS 15 (Android 15), AI tools OxygenOS 15 (Android 15), Gemini AI, AI tools Starting Price ₹19,499 (8GB / 128GB) ₹24,999 (8GB / 128GB)

OnePlus Nord CE 5 Specifications

The device boasts a large 6.77-inch display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and an impressive peak brightness of 1,430 nits, offering vibrant visuals even under direct sunlight. Under the hood, it is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage for efficient multitasking and ample space.

It is backed by a robust 7,100mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging, ensuring extended usage with quick top-ups. For photography, the smartphone features a 50MP main Sony sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), an 8MP ultrawide lens for broader shots, and a 16MP front camera for selfies and video calls. OnePlus Nord CE 5 is available in Black Infinity, Marble Mist and Nexus Blue colour options. Adding further, it offers advanced AI tools for photography, including AI Perfect Shot, AI Eraser, and AI Reflection Remover.

iQOO Z10R 5G Vs OnePlus Nord CE 5 Price

The iQOO Z10R is priced starting at Rs 19,499 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, Rs 21,499 for the 8GB RAM with 256GB storage model, and Rs 23,499 for the top-end 12GB RAM and 256GB storage version.

This smartphone will be available in two color options, Aquamarine and Moonstone, starting July 29 through iQOO’s official channels and Amazon. On the other hand, the OnePlus Nord CE 5 starts at Rs 24,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage version, with the 8GB/256GB model priced at Rs 26,999, and the 12GB RAM with 256GB storage variant available for Rs 28,999.

Disclaimer: This comparison helps people choose smartphones wisely. It doesn't favour any brand or model, just gives facts to help consumers understand their options better.