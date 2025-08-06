Tech Showdown: Moto G86 Power Vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 SE 5G; Which Phone Should You Buy Under Rs 20,000?

Moto G86 Power Vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 SE 5G: If you're planning to buy a new mid-range smartphone in India before Raksha Bandhan or Independence Day, you’ve probably seen the Moto G86 Power and Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 SE in your social media feed. Both phones come with large AMOLED displays, powerful processors, Android 15, and long-lasting batteries. But they also have some key differences.

The Moto G86 Power has a clean interface called Hello UI and offers 3 years of security updates. Meanwhile, the Redmi Note 14 SE 5G stands out with its Crimson Red colour and Xiaomi’s new software called HyperOS. Both the smartphones launched this year and look stylish with strong features. In this article, I’ll compare them to help you choose the one that suits your needs best under Rs 20,000 segment.

Moto G86 Power Vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 SE 5G: Design

The Moto G86 Power stands out with its vegan leather back and Pantone-curated colour options — Golden Cypress, Cosmic Sky, and Spellbound. It feels premium and durable, thanks to Gorilla Glass 7i protection. On the other hand, the Redmi Note 14 SE 5G comes with a more traditional design, offering a sleek finish in a single Crimson Red colour. It is protected by Gorilla Glass 5 and features an in-display fingerprint sensor, adding a modern touch.

Moto G86 Power Vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 SE 5G: Display

The Moto G86 Power sports a 6.67-inch 1.5K pOLED Super HD flat display with 4,500 nits peak brightness and 120Hz refresh rate. It supports Smart Water Touch 2.0 for usability with wet hands and is protected by Gorilla Glass 7i. On the other hand, Redmi Note 14 SE 5G has a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 2,100 nits. It also features Gorilla Glass 5 protection and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Moto G86 Power Vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 SE 5G: Camera

Both the phones feature a 50MP Sony LYT-600 main camera with OIS and 8MP ultra-wide lenses. The Moto G86 Power goes further with a 32MP selfie shooter and 4K video recording support from all lenses. On the other hand, the Redmi Note 14 SE 5G has similar rear optics but details about its selfie camera and video recording resolution are unspecified. However, it does include a dedicated macro sensor.

Moto G86 Power Vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 SE 5G: Battery

The Moto G86 Power packs a massive 6,720mAh battery with 33W charging — ideal for heavy users seeking extended screen time. On the other hand, The Redmi Note 14 SE 5G offers a 5,110mAh battery but compensates with 45W fast charging, which will refuel the device more quickly than Moto’s.

Moto G86 Power Vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 SE 5G: AI Features

The Moto G86 Power focuses on creative AI tools like Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur, and Magic Editor, ideal for content creators. On the other hand, the Redmi Note 14 SE offers a broader AI suite with AI Magic Sky, AI Erase, AI Album, and an AI Interpreter for real-time translation. The smartphone also supports AI-enhanced Night Mode, Portrait Mode, and 2X in-sensor zoom, making it a more versatile AI-powered device.

Moto G86 Power Vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 SE 5G: Connectivity

The Moto G86 Power includes Smart Connect 2.0, Cross Device Search, Swipe to Share, and Swipe to Stream, which enhances productivity by connecting with TVs and PCs wirelessly. Meanwhile, the Redmi Note 14 SE 5G provides Dolby Atmos stereo speakers and a 3.5mm headphone jack, but lacks multitasking connectivity tools like Moto’s cross-device features.

Moto G86 Power Vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 SE 5G: Price

The Moto G86 Power is priced at Rs 17,999, offering a more premium build, larger battery, and more AI features. Meanwhile, the Redmi Note 14 SE 5G, at Rs 14,999, is more budget-friendly and still provides solid specs like a capable display, fast charging, and decent camera setup.

Disclaimer: This comparison helps people choose smartphones wisely. It doesn't favour any brand or model, just gives facts to help consumers understand their options better.