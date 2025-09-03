Tech Showdown: Realme 15T 5G Vs OnePlus Nord CE 5; Which Phone Should You Buy Under Rs 30,000? Compare Camera, Battery, Design, Display, And Other Features

Realme 15T 5G Vs OnePlus Nord CE 5: If you’re planning to buy a new smartphone under Rs 30,000 price segment, the Realme 15T 5G and OnePlus Nord CE 5 are two strong options in the mid-range segment. Realme has recently launched the 15T 5G in India as the successor to the 14T 5G, further expanding its popular Realme 15 series. On the other hand, OnePlus has added the Nord CE 5 to its Nord lineup, targeting users who want a phone that offers reliable performance, a good display, long battery life, and smart features—all at a price that is more affordable to users.

The Realme 15T 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipset built on a 6nm process, paired with an Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU for smooth everyday performance. On the other hand, the OnePlus Nord CE 5 uses the more powerful MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, delivering faster performance and ample space for apps, games, and media. This comparison aims to simplify the decision-making process and help users determine which phone best suits their needs and preferences. (Also Read: ChatGPT Down? Several Users Across the Globe Flag Issues With AI Chatbot; OpenAI Yet To React)

Realme 15T 5G Vs OnePlus Nord CE 5: Display

Realme 15T 5G features a 6.57-inch OLED panel with 4,000 nits brightness and 2160Hz PWM dimming, excellent for sunlight use and eye comfort. Meanwhile, OnePlus Nord CE 5 comes with a 6.77-inch AMOLED offers larger size, 1430 nits brightness, and an immersive screen-to-body ratio.

Realme 15T 5G Vs OnePlus Nord CE 5: Design And Build

Realme 15T 5G impresses with IP68 and IP69 ratings, offering true water and dust protection, rare in this price range. On the other hand, the OnePlus Nord CE 5 highlights slim design and 94% screen-to-body ratio, focusing more on aesthetics but lacking official rugged protection standards.

Realme 15T 5G Vs OnePlus Nord CE 5: Camera

Realme 15T 5G offers a 50MP main and 2MP depth sensor with a strong 50MP selfie shooter, ideal for self-portraits. On the othe rhand, OnePlus Nord CE 5 uses a 50MP Sony sensor with 8MP ultra-wide, delivering better rear versatility but weaker selfies.

Realme 15T 5G Vs OnePlus Nord CE 5: Battery

Realme 15T 5G packs a 7,000mAh battery with 60W charging, ensuring long backup. Meanwhile, the OnePlus Nord CE 5 edges ahead with a 7,100mAh battery and faster 80W charging, making it slightly better for heavy users needing quicker refuels and longer endurance.

Realme 15T 5G Vs OnePlus Nord CE 5: AI And Software Update

The Realme 15T 5G runs on Realme UI 6.0 with Android 15, promising three OS updates and four years of patches. Nord CE 5 uses OxygenOS 15 with OnePlus AI features, offering smarter productivity, photography, and Google AI integration. (Also Read: BSNL To Roll Out Its Own Digital Payment Service 'BSNL Pay'; Check Expected Features And Launch Date)

Realme 15T 5G Vs OnePlus Nord CE 5: Price

The Realme 15T 5G is priced at Rs 20,999 for 8GB+128GB, Rs 22,999 for 8GB+256GB, and Rs 24,999 for 12GB+256GB, with sales beginning September 5 via Flipkart, Realme e-store, and retail outlets. Meanwhile, the OnePlus Nord CE 5 carries a premium price tag, starting at Rs 24,999 for 8GB+128GB, Rs 26,999 for 8GB+256GB, and Rs 28,999 for 12GB+256GB, reflecting its stronger chipset, AI integration, and more versatile rear camera setup.

Disclaimer: This comparison helps people choose smartphones wisely. It doesn't favour any brand or model, just gives facts to help consumers understand their options better.