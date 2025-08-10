Tech Showdown: Vivo T4 Ultra Vs OnePlus 13s; Which Smartphone Should You Buy? Full Specs And Price Compared

Vivo T4 Ultra Vs OnePlus 13s: With Independence Day just around the corner, many of you are looking for the perfect tech upgrade, and two names that stand out in the crowd are the Vivo T4 Ultra and the OnePlus 13s. Each smartphone has its own personality — one might win you over with its style, the other with its power. Both promise crisp photos, smooth performance, and features that make everyday use a little more exciting. In this article, we will walk you through their camera, battery, price to help you decide which one best matches your needs.

Vivo T4 Ultra Vs OnePlus 13s: Design

The Vivo T4 Ultra sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel with SCHOTT Xensation α Cover Glass protection, offering a premium glass finish. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 13s is slightly more compact with its 6.32-inch LTPO ProXDR AMOLED display and weighs around 185 grams, making it potentially easier to handle. It also introduces the Plus Key for customizable functionality, giving it a unique hardware advantage.

Vivo T4 Ultra Vs OnePlus 13s: Display

The Vivo T4 Ultra’s screen has a 1260x2800 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and very high brightness of 5,500 nits — much brighter than the OnePlus 13s, which has 1,600 nits. The OnePlus 13s uses LTPO technology, which can change the refresh rate between 1Hz and 120Hz to save battery.

Vivo T4 Ultra Vs OnePlus 13s: Camera

The Vivo T4 Ultra features a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens with Galaxycore GC08A8 sensor, and a 50MP 3x periscope telephoto lens. It also offers a 32MP front camera with f/2.45 aperture. On the other hand, the OnePlus 13s comes with a dual rear camera setup — a 50MP main lens and a 50MP telephoto lens — along with a 32MP front camera. While both offer high-resolution sensors, Vivo has an edge with its ultra-wide camera and periscope zoom.

Vivo T4 Ultra Vs OnePlus 13s: Battery

The Vivo T4 Ultra packs a 5,500 mAh battery supported by 90W fast charging, promising quicker top-ups. In comparison, the OnePlus 13s has a slightly larger 5,850 mAh battery paired with 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging. The OnePlus offers more capacity, while Vivo edges out in charging speed.

Vivo T4 Ultra Vs OnePlus 13s: AI Features

Vivo T4 Ultra’s AI suite includes Circle to Search, live call translation, Transcript Assist, and Erase 2.0, focusing on smart search, communication, and editing tools. OnePlus 13s offers AI Plus Mind, which allows instant saving of on-screen content via the Plus Key or gestures, emphasizing quick content capture and productivity.

Vivo T4 Ultra Vs OnePlus 13s: Processor

The Vivo T4 Ultra runs on Funtouch OS 15 and is powered by the 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset, delivering strong and efficient performance. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 13s uses OxygenOS 15 and comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, known for its speed and power in handling demanding tasks. (Also Read: Tech Showdown: Infinix GT 30 5G+ Vs Nothing Phone (3a): Full Comparison Of Camera, Design, Display, Battery And Other Features Under Rs 25,000)

Vivo T4 Ultra Vs OnePlus 13s: Price And Colour Options

The Vivo T4 Ultra comes in three storage options — 8GB+256GB for Rs 37,999, 12GB+256GB for Rs 39,999, and 12GB+512GB for Rs 41,999. It is available in Phoenix Gold and Meteor Grey colours. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 13s is priced at Rs 54,999 for the 12GB+256GB model and Rs 59,999 for the 12GB+512GB model. It is available in Green Silk, Black Velvet, and Pink Satin colours.

Disclaimer: This comparison helps people choose smartphones wisely. It doesn't favour any brand or model, just gives facts to help consumers understand their options better.