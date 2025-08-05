Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2941876https://zeenews.india.com/technology/tech-showdown-vivo-x-fold-5-vs-samsung-galaxy-z-fold-7-which-foldable-phone-offers-better-value-in-india-2941876.html
NewsTechnology
TECHNOLOGY

Tech Showdown: Vivo X Fold 5 Vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7; Which Foldable Phone Offers Better Value In India?

Vivo X Fold 5 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: The Vivo X Fold 5 foldable smartphone offers a premium foldable experience with a massive battery, vibrant display, and advanced AI features. On the other hand, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 stands out with a powerful camera, refined software, and multiple colour choices.  

Written By Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Aug 05, 2025, 07:11 PM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Tech Showdown: Vivo X Fold 5 Vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7; Which Foldable Phone Offers Better Value In India?

Vivo X Fold 5 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: If you're planning to gift your sister something special this Raksha Bandhan, the Vivo X Fold 5 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 are two stylish foldable phones worth considering. Both were launched this year and come packed with top-notch features and a premium look that’s sure to impress.

The Vivo X Fold 5 runs on Android 15 with FuntouchOS 15, delivering a smooth and modern experience. In comparison, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 runs on Samsung’s latest One UI 8 based on Android 16, offering a clean and reliable interface. Vivo offers the X Fold 5 in a sleek Titanium Grey finish, while Samsung provides more colour options which includes Blue Shadow, Silver Shadow, and Jetblack.

Both foldable smartphones offer advanced features and sleek designs, catering to diverse user preferences. From exceptional camera capabilities to lightning-fast processors, these devices promise top-notch performance. In this article, this comparison aims to simplify the decision decision-making process, helping users determine which phone best suits their needs and preferences.

Vivo X Fold 5 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: Design

The Vivo X Fold 5 boasts a sleek and lightweight design, measuring just 9.2mm when folded and 4.3mm when open, and weighs 217 grams. It features second-generation Armor Glass on the cover screen and offers industry-first IPX8, IPX9, and IPX9+ water resistance with 5X protection. In comparison, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is slightly lighter at 215 grams and continues Samsung’s refined foldable design but does not match the same level of protection standards as the Vivo.

Vivo X Fold 5 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: Display

Vivo offers a massive 8.03-inch foldable AMOLED inner display (2480 × 2200) and a 6.53-inch cover screen (2748 × 1172), both with 120Hz refresh rate, up to 4,500 nits peak brightness, TÜV Rheinland certification, and Zeiss Master Colour calibration. Samsung counters with an 8-inch foldable inner display and a 6.5-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X cover screen with 2520 × 1080 (FHD+) resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. While both are visually stunning, Vivo leads in brightness and colour accuracy.

Vivo X Fold 5 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: Camera

The Vivo X Fold 5 features a triple 50MP rear camera setup—main, ultrawide, and a ZEISS telephoto lens with 3x optical and up to 100x HyperZoom. It also includes 20MP front cameras on both the inner and cover displays. The Galaxy Z Fold 7, however, steps up with a powerful 200MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide, and a 10MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom, along with two 10MP front cameras. While Vivo brings advanced optics through ZEISS, Samsung offers a higher-resolution main sensor for sharper shots.

Vivo X Fold 5 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: Battery

The Vivo X Fold 5 clearly dominates in battery life with a massive 6,000mAh battery—the largest in any foldable—along with 80W wired and 40W wireless charging. Samsung packs a smaller 4,400mAh battery with 25W wired and wireless charging, making Vivo the better choice for heavy users and longer usage.

Vivo X Fold 5 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: AI Features

The Vivo X Fold 5 comes with Google’s Gemini Assistant and a powerful AI imaging suite, including features like AI Image Expander, AI Magic Move, AI Erase, and AI Reflection Erase. While Samsung offers One UI 8 based on Android 16 with several smart features, it lacks the dedicated AI imaging tools that Vivo brings out-of-the-box.

Vivo X Fold 5 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: Connectivity

The Vivo X Fold 5 supports all the essential modern connectivity options, including 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth, and dual SIM capabilities. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 offers a more clearly defined connectivity suite with 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 5.4 support, ensuring faster data transfer, improved wireless range, and lower latency.

Vivo X Fold 5 Vs Galaxy Z Fold 7: Price

The Vivo X Fold 5 is priced at Rs 1,49,999 in India for the 16GB RAM and 512GB storage variant. In comparison, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is available in three configurations: the 12GB + 256GB model is priced at Rs 1,74,999, the 12GB + 512GB variant costs Rs 1,86,999, and the top-end 16GB + 1TB version is priced at Rs 2,16,999.

Disclaimer: This comparison helps people choose smartphones wisely. It doesn't favour any brand or model, just gives facts to help consumers understand their options better. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Ankur Mishra

Ankur Mishra is a tech and business journalist with a keen interest in the automotive industry. He expertly navigates the intersections of technology, automobiles, and finance, delivering insightfu... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK