Vivo X Fold 5 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: If you're planning to gift your sister something special this Raksha Bandhan, the Vivo X Fold 5 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 are two stylish foldable phones worth considering. Both were launched this year and come packed with top-notch features and a premium look that’s sure to impress.

The Vivo X Fold 5 runs on Android 15 with FuntouchOS 15, delivering a smooth and modern experience. In comparison, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 runs on Samsung’s latest One UI 8 based on Android 16, offering a clean and reliable interface. Vivo offers the X Fold 5 in a sleek Titanium Grey finish, while Samsung provides more colour options which includes Blue Shadow, Silver Shadow, and Jetblack.

Both foldable smartphones offer advanced features and sleek designs, catering to diverse user preferences. From exceptional camera capabilities to lightning-fast processors, these devices promise top-notch performance. In this article, this comparison aims to simplify the decision decision-making process, helping users determine which phone best suits their needs and preferences.

Vivo X Fold 5 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: Design

The Vivo X Fold 5 boasts a sleek and lightweight design, measuring just 9.2mm when folded and 4.3mm when open, and weighs 217 grams. It features second-generation Armor Glass on the cover screen and offers industry-first IPX8, IPX9, and IPX9+ water resistance with 5X protection. In comparison, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is slightly lighter at 215 grams and continues Samsung’s refined foldable design but does not match the same level of protection standards as the Vivo.

Vivo X Fold 5 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: Display

Vivo offers a massive 8.03-inch foldable AMOLED inner display (2480 × 2200) and a 6.53-inch cover screen (2748 × 1172), both with 120Hz refresh rate, up to 4,500 nits peak brightness, TÜV Rheinland certification, and Zeiss Master Colour calibration. Samsung counters with an 8-inch foldable inner display and a 6.5-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X cover screen with 2520 × 1080 (FHD+) resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. While both are visually stunning, Vivo leads in brightness and colour accuracy.

Vivo X Fold 5 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: Camera

The Vivo X Fold 5 features a triple 50MP rear camera setup—main, ultrawide, and a ZEISS telephoto lens with 3x optical and up to 100x HyperZoom. It also includes 20MP front cameras on both the inner and cover displays. The Galaxy Z Fold 7, however, steps up with a powerful 200MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide, and a 10MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom, along with two 10MP front cameras. While Vivo brings advanced optics through ZEISS, Samsung offers a higher-resolution main sensor for sharper shots.

Vivo X Fold 5 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: Battery

The Vivo X Fold 5 clearly dominates in battery life with a massive 6,000mAh battery—the largest in any foldable—along with 80W wired and 40W wireless charging. Samsung packs a smaller 4,400mAh battery with 25W wired and wireless charging, making Vivo the better choice for heavy users and longer usage.

Vivo X Fold 5 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: AI Features

The Vivo X Fold 5 comes with Google’s Gemini Assistant and a powerful AI imaging suite, including features like AI Image Expander, AI Magic Move, AI Erase, and AI Reflection Erase. While Samsung offers One UI 8 based on Android 16 with several smart features, it lacks the dedicated AI imaging tools that Vivo brings out-of-the-box.

Vivo X Fold 5 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: Connectivity

The Vivo X Fold 5 supports all the essential modern connectivity options, including 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth, and dual SIM capabilities. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 offers a more clearly defined connectivity suite with 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 5.4 support, ensuring faster data transfer, improved wireless range, and lower latency.

Vivo X Fold 5 Vs Galaxy Z Fold 7: Price

The Vivo X Fold 5 is priced at Rs 1,49,999 in India for the 16GB RAM and 512GB storage variant. In comparison, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is available in three configurations: the 12GB + 256GB model is priced at Rs 1,74,999, the 12GB + 512GB variant costs Rs 1,86,999, and the top-end 16GB + 1TB version is priced at Rs 2,16,999.

Disclaimer: This comparison helps people choose smartphones wisely. It doesn't favour any brand or model, just gives facts to help consumers understand their options better.