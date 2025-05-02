Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2894772https://zeenews.india.com/technology/tech-tip-is-your-smartphone-listening-to-you-heres-how-to-disable-microphone-access-on-android-2894772.html
NewsTechnology
TECH TIP

Tech Tip: Is Your Smartphone Listening To You? Here's How To Disable Microphone Access On Android

Turn Off Microphone Access On Android: Many users tend to grant app permissions—such as access to the microphone, contacts, location, or camera—without fully evaluating the potential privacy risks.  

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: May 02, 2025, 07:34 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Tech Tip: Is Your Smartphone Listening To You? Here's How To Disable Microphone Access On Android Image Credit: Meta AI

Turn Off Microphone Access On Android: Have you ever noticed that after discussing a product, advertisements for it suddenly start appearing on your smartphone screen—whether you're browsing social media or using other social media apps? This isn’t just coincidence right?

Many users are surprised to learn that their devices might actually be listening to their conversations, and targeted ads are often a result of this passive data collection. This usually happens more on Android phones, which are the most widely used smartphones in the world. 

Let me solve this puzzle for you. The major reason behind this phenomenon is a Google feature that your phone’s microphone on to listen for voice commands. So, If this setting is turned on your smartphone, your device might pick up parts of your conversations and use that information to show you targeted ads—raising real concerns about your privacy.

Beware! Before Granting App Permissions: 

Many users tend to grant app permissions—such as access to the microphone, contacts, location, or camera—without fully evaluating the potential privacy risks. While certain permissions are necessary for core app functions, others may be excessive and open the door to data misuse by developers. It is crucial to assess each permission request and only allow access when it is clearly justified.

Adding further, most Android devices come with Google Voice Assistant enabled by default, keeping the microphone active in the background. Fortunately, users can enhance their privacy by manually adjusting these settings. So, by disabling voice assistant features can help minimize unintended data collection and better protect sensitive, personal conversations.

How To Disable Microphone Access On Your Smartphone

Step 1: Open Settings on your Android device and tap on the Google option.

Step 2: Select ‘Manage your Google Account.’

Step 3: Go to the ‘Data & Privacy’ tab.

Step 4: Scroll down and tap on ‘Web & App Activity.’

Step 5: Find ‘Voice & Audio Activity’ and uncheck the box to disable it. 

How To Check Microphone Permissions on Your Smartphone

Android users can review and manage the apps that have microphone access by visiting the Permission Manager. If you determine that a particular app does not require microphone access, you can manually select 'Don't Allow' to revoke its permission to use the microphone 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK