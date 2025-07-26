Techno POVA 7 5G Review: Best Gaming Smartphone Under Rs 16,000 With 6000mAh Battery And 4K Video Recording? Check 6 Pros And 4 Cons

Techno POVA 7 5G Review: If you’re planning to buy a well-equipped 5G smartphone under Rs 16,000, the TECNO POVA 7 5G is definitely worth considering. With its large high-refresh-rate display, powerful battery, modern design, and an impressive range of features which includes cameras with 4K video recording, fast charging, and a suite of AI enhancements. This handset offers a great value for both power users and everyday buyers.

In this review, we’ll explore its performance, camera capabilities, design, battery life, and overall value to help you decide whether the TECNO POVA 7 5G should be your next smartphone purchase.

Techno POVA 7 5G Review: Design And Build Quality

The TECNO POVA 7 5G features a cool 3D-textured back that not only stands out visually but is also available in stylish Black, Silver, and Green color options. Despite its plastic construction and a weight of 207g, the phone feels solid and well-balanced in hand, offering a reassuring grip.

It also boasts an IP64 rating, providing protection against dust and splashes for extra peace of mind. A unique highlight is the Multi-Functional Delta Light Interface—a colorful LED strip on the back that lights up for notifications and status alerts, adding a fun, modern touch to the design. While the side bezels are noticeably thick, the overall build quality remains sturdy and impressive for its price point.

Techno POVA 7 5G Review: Display

The TECNO POVA 7 5G comes equipped with a large 6.78-inch Full HD+ (2460×1080) IPS LCD display, offering an immersive viewing experience whether you’re gaming, streaming, or just browsing. Its standout feature is the super-smooth 144Hz refresh rate, which ensures fluid scrolling and responsive gaming visuals.

With brightness levels that peak at 900 nits, the screen remains clear and easy to read even outdoors in bright sunlight. You can also customize your viewing experience with two color modes—‘Original’ for natural tones and ‘Bright’ for more vivid visuals. For added comfort, the display includes Sleep Aid and Eye Care modes to help reduce eye strain during extended use.

Techno POVA 7 5G Review: Performance And Features

It offers a well-balanced blend of performance and practical features for its price. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate processor, it ensures responsive everyday usage and reliable 5G connectivity. The 8GB RAM allows for smooth multitasking, while 256GB of storage provides ample room for your files, apps, and games. Gaming is handled efficiently at regular graphics settings with popular titles like Call of Duty and BGMI, though demanding graphics or long sessions may cause slight slowdowns.

Audio quality stands out with dual speakers and Dolby Atmos, enhancing your entertainment experience. Added features like a built-in gyroscope cater to gamers, and the fast side-mounted fingerprint sensor ensures both security and quick access, making the device versatile and user-friendly.

Techno POVA 7 5G Review: Camera

The camera system excels for its price, offering a versatile setup for varied photography needs. The rear houses a 50MP main sensor with AI assistance, delivering vibrant, detailed daylight photos and respectable performance in low light—noise can appear on zoom, but Night Mode significantly improves results.

The 13MP front camera produces sharp, natural-looking selfies, especially in good lighting conditions. A standout feature is 4K video recording at 30fps on both the front and rear cameras, which is exceptionally rare at this price point. Overall, the camera package is impressive, balancing high-resolution shooting with practical features for everyday users.

Techno POVA 7 5G Review: Massive Battery

The TECNO POVA 7 5G impresses with its massive 6,000mAh battery, easily lasting a full day even with heavy usage. When it’s time to recharge, the 45W fast charging support ensures you reach 50% in just 30 minutes and a complete charge in around an hour, making it reliable for users always on the go.

Techno POVA 7 5G Review: AI Features, Connectivity And Software Updates

It offers robust connectivity and a range of extra features for added convenience. It comes with a hybrid dual SIM slot that supports VoWiFi, ensuring clear calls even in areas with weak signal. You’ll find a modern USB Type-C port and multiple microphones for better voice clarity.

An IR blaster allows you to use the phone as a remote control for various appliances—a rare addition in this segment. On the smart side, AI features include a multilingual voice assistant, call translation, noise suppression, smart photo editing, and helpful document tools. The phone runs on Android 15 with HiOS 15, with the promise of one major OS update and two years of security patches.

Techno POVA 7 5G Review: Price

The TECNO POVA 7 5G is priced competitively, making it an appealing option for budget-conscious users who want modern features without breaking the bank. The phone comes in two storage variants: the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage is available for Rs14,999, while the larger 8GB RAM with 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs15,999.

Given the impressive display, strong battery life, capable cameras, and an array of extra features including 5G connectivity and AI tools, the POVA 7 5G delivers excellent value for its cost and stands out as a great deal in its price segment.

Techno POVA 7 5G Review: Alternative Options

The vivo T4X, iQOO Z10x, Realme Narzo 70 Turbo, Samsung Galaxy M35 5G, and Infinix Note 30 5G are strong contenders in the under Rs 16,000 segment. Each offers a large battery, high-refresh display, solid camera setup, and 5G connectivity, making them ideal for value-focused users seeking modern features and reliable daily performance.

Techno POVA 7 5G Pros:

Large, high-refresh 144Hz display with excellent brightness

Massive battery with very fast charging

Cameras with 4K video recording on both sides

Exciting LED light bar and sturdy construction

Extensive AI features and IR blaster

Competitive, wallet-friendly pricing

Techno POVA 7 5G Cons