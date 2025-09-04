Tecno Pova Slim 5G Price In India: Tecno has launched the world’s slimmest and lightest 5G smartphone with a 3D curved design in India. The newly-launched smartphone has a slim body measuring 5.95 mm and weighing 156 grams. The launch is positioned as part of Tecno's “3B” philosophy, which the brand defines as Best Signal, Best Design, and Best AI.

The POVA Slim 5G comes with three colour options: Sky Blue, Slim White, and Cool Black. Notably, the device runs on HiOS 15, based on Android 15. The device is a bit thicker than Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Edge at 5.8mm, though it weighs 163 grams. The device features Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, MIL-STD 810H certification, and an IP64 rating, proving its slim design doesn’t compromise durability.

World's First Dynamic Mood Light Design And Ella AI

The smartphone features the world's first Dynamic Mood Light Design, a unique innovation where the phone illuminates dynamically to respond to calls, notifications, and even user moods. The device comes with Ella AI, TECNO’s smart assistant with Indian language support, built to simplify daily tasks. Features like AI Call Assistant, AI Writing, AI Image Editing, Circle to Search, and Privacy Blurring make it more intuitive and personalised, combining productivity, entertainment, and safety for Indian users.

Tecno Pova Slim 5G Specifications

It features a 6.78-inch 1.5K 3D curved AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i on the front, backed by Military Grade MIL-STD 810H certification and an IP64 rating for water and dust resistance. Under the hood, the device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor built on a 6nm process, paired with an Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU.

On the photography front, it houses a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary lens, with support for 2K video recording, while the front gets a 13MP camera for selfies and video calls. The phone is powered by a 5,160mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support.