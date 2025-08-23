Tecno Likely To Launch World’s Slimmest 5G Curved Smartphone In India; Check Expected Specs, Price

World’s Slimmest 5G Curved Smartphone: Tecno is likely to launch the world’s slimmest 5G curved smartphone in the Indian market. The device may be introduced as an ultra-thin concept, emphasizing both slimness and performance. Tecno highlights its commitment to combining sleek form factors with powerful performance and sustainable materials. The handset is intended to showcase the brand’s advancements in materials and design innovation. This marks a significant move for Tecno, a company that has so far been primarily recognized for its budget-friendly offerings.

World’s Slimmest 5G Curved Smartphone: Specs (Expected)

The upcoming smartphone is expected to make a bold statement with its ultra-thin 5.95mm design, placing it among the slimmest handsets available in the market. Despite its sleek profile, the device doesn’t compromise on performance or features. At the front, it is likely to feature a large 6.78-inch AMOLED display with an impressive 144Hz refresh rate, ensuring smoother scrolling, fluid animations, and a truly immersive viewing experience.

On the photography front, the phone is expected to sport dual 50MP rear cameras, designed to deliver sharp and versatile shots across different lighting conditions. Keeping users powered throughout the day, the handset may come equipped with a robust 5,200mAh battery, offering extended usage without frequent recharging.

Adding to its premium appeal, the smartphone is rumored to adopt a stainless steel frame and arrive in multiple color options to suit varied style preferences.

World’s Slimmest 5G Curved Smartphone: Price (Expected)

The Shenzhen-based brand is expected to launch its upcoming handset in September, priced around Rs 80,000, positioning it against some of the most premium smartphones in the market.