TECNO Pova 7 5G Series Launched In India With Ella AI Chatbot; Check Camera, Battery, Price And Availability

TECNO Pova 7 5G Series India Launch: TECNO, a Chinese smartphone manufacturer, has launched the Tecno Pova 7 5G series in India. The series includes Pova 7 5G and Pova 7 Pro 5G smartphones. Both the phones comes with a Delta Light interface, which features 104 Mini LED lights on the back panel. These lights react dynamically to notifications, calls, charging, music, and volume, adding a gamer-style aesthetic to your phone.

TECNO Pova 7 5G series runs on the Android 15-based HiOS 5 version and get Ella AI chatbot from the brand which lets you use it in multiple Indian languages. The Tecno Pova 7 5G is offered in Magic Silver, Oasis Green and Geek Black colour options. Meanwhile, the Tecno Pova 7 5G Pro comes in Dyanmic Grey, Neon Cyan and Geek Black colour options.

TECNO Pova 7 5G Specifications

The device features a 6.78-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a smooth 144Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of up to 900 nits in High Brightness Mode (HBM). It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate processor, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.2 storage.

For photography, the phone sports a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor and a secondary sensor, while a 13MP front camera handles selfies and video calls. Backed by a massive 6,000mAh battery, the device supports 45W wired fast charging but lacks wireless charging support.

TECNO Pova 7 5G Pro Specifications

The smartphone comes with a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display offering a 144Hz refresh rate and an impressive peak brightness of 4,500 nits. It features Corning's Gorilla Glass 7i protection on top and carries an IP64 rating for water and splash resistance.

The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate processor. On the photography front, it includes a 64MP primary camera and an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, both supporting 4K video recording at 30fps. On the front, there's a 13MP selfie camera that can also record videos in 4K at 30fps. The handset is backed by a large 6,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging and 30W wired fast charging, ensuring quick top-ups.

TECNO Pova 7 5G Series India Price And Availability

The Tecno Pova 7 is priced at Rs 14,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant is available for Rs 15,999. On the other hand, the Pova 7 Pro is priced at Rs 18,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model, and Rs 19,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage option. Consumers can purchase smartphones from July 10 on Flipkart.

TECNO Pova 7 5G Series: Alternative Options

Other smartphones priced under Rs 20,000 include the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite, Oppo K13, Realme P3, and CMF Phone 2 Pro, offering consumers a range of affordable options in the mid-budget segment.