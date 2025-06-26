TECNO POVA 7 Series India Official Launch Date Confirmed; Check Expected Camera, Battery, Design And Price

TECNO POVA 7 Series India Launch: TECNO has confirmed the launch date of the POVA 7 series in India. The company will launch the smartphone on July 4 in the country. The device is confirmed to come with a triangular-shaped rear camera module. The TECNO POVA 7 series will include Tecno's in-house AI assistant, Ella. The series is expected to include at least four models — Pova 7 5G, Pova 7 Pro 5G, Pova 7 Ultra 5G, and Pova 7 Neo.

TECNO has released fresh teasers on its official social media channels, offering a glimpse of an all-new multi-functional Delta Light interface set to debut with the upcoming POVA 7 Series. It is expected to showcase bold geometric patterns, a refined in-hand feel, and a sturdy, comfortable build.

The design appears tailored for users who value both style and substance in their tech-driven lifestyle. Notably, the TECNO POVA 7 series will be sold on the e-commerce giant Flipkart, after the launch.

TECNO POVA 7 Series Specifications (Expected)

It is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate chipset, paired with an AMOLED display featuring a sharp 1.5K resolution and a smooth 144Hz refresh rate. It may pack a massive 6,000mAh battery, supporting 70W wired and 30W wireless charging for fast and flexible power-ups.

On the design front, the device is likely to feature a triangular camera island with an LED strip, housing dual sensors and an LED flash. Tecno’s proprietary MemFusion technology is also expected to be included, allowing users to virtually expand RAM by utilizing unused storage.

The smartphone is likely to include a dynamic interface that responds to daily actions such as music playback, volume changes, and notifications, adding a touch of interactivity and personalization to the experience.

TECNO POVA 7 Series Specifications Price In India (Expected)

It is expected to launch in India with a price tag of under Rs 20,000, targeting budget-conscious users looking for powerful performance, stylish design, and advanced features at an affordable rate.