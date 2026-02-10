Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G India launch date confirmed; Check expected display. battery, camera, price and other specs

Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G India launch date: Chinese smartphone brand Tecno is gearing up to launch the Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G in India on February 13 at 12 pm IST. The new smartphone will succeed the Pova Curve 5G, which debuted in May 2025. It is positioned as an upgrade focused on balancing battery endurance and connectivity with a reduced physical profile. Tecno has confirmed that the phone will feature a Space 2.0 design with futuristic styling.

The Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G smartphone will be available in three colour options and sport a slim 7.4mm profile. The device will likely have a curved rear with a matte-textured finish and likely to run on Android 16 out of the box.

Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G specifications (Expected)

The upcoming Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G is expected to feature a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. Similar to the Pova Curve 5G, the handset will sport a curved screen with narrow bezels, offering a sleek and immersive viewing experience. (Also Read: OPPO K14x launched in India with MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and AI-backed camera features; Check display, battery, price, sale date and other specs)

Under the hood, it is likely to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7100 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM. In terms of design, the smartphone is teased to be 7.4mm slim and weigh around 194 grams, with the power button highlighted in an orange accent. The Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G is tipped to pack a massive 8,000mAh battery and could support 45W wired fast charging.

On the camera front, the device is said to feature a triple rear camera setup, with two lenses housed in a horizontal pill-shaped module and a third lens placed below. While Tecno has not officially revealed the camera details, leaks suggest a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The upcoming model is also teased to offer a range of AI features, including AI-powered noise cancellation. (Also Read: Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G launched in India with 6,000mAh battery; Check display, camera, price, sale date and other specs)

Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G price (Expected)

The Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G is expected to be priced between Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 20,000 in India, similar to its predecessor. To recall, the Tecno Pova Curve 5G was launched at Rs. 15,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB RAM model was priced at Rs. 16,999. It is likely to be sold exclusively on Flipkart and through offline retail stores.