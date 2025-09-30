Tecno Pova Slim 5G Review: World’s Slimmest Smartphone That Doesn’t Compromise On Battery Life – Check Pros and Cons

Tecno Pova Slim 5G Review: The Tecno Pova Slim 5G isn’t just another mid-range phone with standard features. I’ve been using it for nearly two-three weeks, and it immediately stands out the moment you pick it up. It is one of the slimmest phone in the world.

Earlier this year, Samsung launched the Galaxy S25 Edge, the slimmest phone in India at just 5.85mm and 156g. Apple followed with the iPhone Air, its thinnest iPhone yet at only 5.6mm. Now, Tecno came with the slim-phone trend to a wider audience with the more affordable Pova Slim. Holding it almost feels like holding a credit card—except this one is a complete smartphone.

The phone was launched in September 2025, the Tecno Pova Slim 5G is priced at around Rs 19,999 in India. It is designed for users who care more about portability and style than raw power. But the big question remains—can it really stand out in such a crowded smartphone market? Let’s find out.

Tecno Pova Slim 5G: Design And Build Quality

The company has nailed the slim factor here, making the Pova Slim 5G remarkably pocket-friendly and lightweight compared to bulkier rivals. Measuring 164.2 x 75.9 x 6mm, it features a glass front with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection, a fiberglass back, and comes in eye-catching colors like Sky Blue, Slim White, and Cool Black. The back panel easily catches fingerprints, which might bother some users. However, it makes up for it with useful features like IP64 dust and water resistance and MIL-STD-810H durability

A standout feature is the Dynamic Mood Light LED on the back, which changes to show battery status—smiling when the charge is high and frowning when it’s low. Even though the phone is very thin, it feels solid and doesn’t bend easily, even in a back pocket. It looks stylish, but the plastic frame reminds you it’s still a mid-range phone.

Tecno Pova Slim 5G: Display

The smartphone comes with a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED screen is a highlight, boasting a 1.5K resolution (1224 x 2720 pixels) and a 144Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling and gaming. With up to 4500 nits peak brightness and 1600 nits in high-brightness mode, it’s excellent for outdoor visibility, and colors pop vividly.

The 240Hz touch sampling rate ensures responsive inputs, making it great for casual swipes or intense sessions. However, the 144Hz refresh rate doesn’t always feel consistent—some animations can appear choppy. Still, at ~440 ppi density and an 89.1% screen-to-body ratio, it’s a strong performer for media consumption and multitasking in this price bracket.

Tecno Pova Slim 5G: Performance and Software

The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipset (6nm process) with an octa-core CPU (2x2.5GHz Cortex-A76 and 6x2.0GHz Cortex-A55) and Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, the Pova Slim 5G handles daily tasks efficiently. It comes with 8GB RAM (expandable to 16GB virtually) and 128GB or 256GB storage, but there’s no microSD slot. Apps launch quickly, multitasking is smooth, and 5G support enables fast downloads and streaming.

For gaming, it’s decent with lighter titles but struggles with demanding shooters, where frame drops occur. Heat management is solid thanks to a vapor cooling chamber, preventing throttling during extended use. It runs Android 15 with HIOS 15 skin, including the Ella AI assistant. Software support is a weak spot, though—only two years of OS updates, lagging behind competitors offering up to five.

Tecno Pova Slim 5G: Battery Life

The most impressive part is the battery. Despite being slim, the phone packs a 5160mAh battery that lasts all day and sometimes into the next morning. It fully charges in about 57 minutes with 45W fast charging. Meanwhile, users also get reverse charging to power other devices and bypass charging for better efficiency. For such a slim phone, the battery performance really stands out. (Also Read: Viral Video: Man Goes To Vijay Sales To Buy Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Worth Rs 1.29 Lakhs; Finds Tile Inside During Unboxing)

Tecno Pova Slim 5G: Camera

The rear setup includes a 50MP wide sensor with PDAF and a 2MP depth lens, paired with an LED flash. Daylight shots are sharp, detailed, and colour-accurate, aided by AI scene optimization. Video recording tops out at 1440p@30fps. The 13MP front camera delivers good selfies with solid dynamic range. Low-light performance is average—night mode helps, but noise creeps in, and it’s not flagship-level. For casual users, it’s versatile enough for social media, landscapes, and portraits, but don’t expect pro-grade results.

Tecno Pova Slim 5G: Additional Features

Audio shines with dual speakers and Dolby Atmos support. Connectivity includes Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, IR port, FM radio, and GPS. An under-display optical fingerprint sensor, accelerometer, gyro, proximity sensor, and compass round out the package. It’s practical for everyday needs. (Also Read: eSIM Activation In India: What Happens To Physical SIM After eSIM Activation; Here's How BSNL, Airtel, Vi, Jio Users Can Activate)

Tecno Pova Slim 5G: Pros

Ultra-slim and lightweight design for easy portability

Vibrant AMOLED display with high brightness and refresh rate

Solid battery life with fast charging

Affordable 5G support and decent daily performance

Tecno Pova Slim 5G: Cons

Camera struggles in low light

Limited software updates compared to rivals

Polycarbonate back attracts fingerprints

Not ideal for heavy gaming

In a market filled with bulky phones, the Tecno Pova Slim 5G stands out with its slim design and balanced features. It’s a good choice for style-conscious users who want portability on a budget. If gaming and cameras aren’t your top priority, this phone is worth considering. But if you want more power and long-term software support, other options may suit you better.