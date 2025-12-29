Telecom Security Reforms Announced: DoT Extends Certification, Cuts Testing Fees

Telecom Security Reforms: In a significant push to strengthen India’s telecom security ecosystem while easing regulatory burdens on the industry, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), through the National Centre for Communication Security (NCCS), has rolled out a set of transformative reforms aimed at boosting indigenous manufacturing and testing capabilities, Union Minister of Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Monday.

“These transformative reforms will strengthen telecom security, reduce compliance burdens, enable sustainable industry growth, and reinforce PM @narendramodi ji’s vision of ‘Make in India, Make for the World,’” he said.

The key reforms include the extension of the Pro Tem Security Certification Scheme for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) for two years and reduced fees for Telecom Security Testing Laboratories (TSTLs), the minister added. Scindia said the reforms align with the DSS principle of “Design in India, Solve in India, Scale for the World.”

“These measures deliver a crucial boost to ease of doing business for telecom equipment manufacturers, with a 90 percent reduction in compliance burden for women-led and MSME testing laboratories, while other testing labs will benefit from a 50 percent reduction. Central and state government testing agencies, Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), and other government institutions have been granted a complete waiver of testing fees,” the minister said.

Highlighting the impact of the policy, Scindia said it empowers manufacturers and accelerates innovation. “By simplifying security verification while maintaining robust safeguards, the policy empowers manufacturers, accelerates innovation, and expands broadband penetration nationwide,” he said.

“These reforms also enable the development of swadeshi telecom security testing infrastructure and reinforce Bharat as a trusted telecom manufacturing and testing hub. Together, these transformative steps advance our shared vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat with security, scale, and speed,” he added in his post.