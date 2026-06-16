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Telegram removed from Google Play Store after Govt restrictions, still available on Apple App Store

The government said the measure was necessary to prevent the spread of examination-related fraud, misinformation campaigns, and cheating networks ahead of the NEET (UG) re-examination scheduled for June 21.

Published: Jun 16, 2026, 06:00 PM IST|Updated: Jun 16, 2026, 06:00 PM IST
Telegram removed from Google Play Store after Govt restrictions, still available on Apple App Store
Image Credit: IANS

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