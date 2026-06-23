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Telegram restored on Play Store in India after week-long block

The messaging platform Telegram on Tuesday returned to the Google Play Store after the government temporarily blocked access to the messaging platform across India as a precautionary measure because of the NEET UG 2026 re-examination.

Published: Jun 23, 2026, 11:50 AM IST|Updated: Jun 23, 2026, 11:56 AM IST
Telegram restored on Play Store in India after week-long block
Image Credit: Image Source- IANS

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