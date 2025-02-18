Tesla Begins Hiring In India After PM Modi-Elon Musk Meeting In US; Check List Of Job Openings and Locations

Tesla Starts Hiring In India: American electric carmaker Tesla Inc., which currently has a limited presence in India, has announced plans to begin hiring in the country. Tesla’s latest job postings on LinkedIn strongly indicate its intent to enter the EV market in India soon, following founder and American tech billionaire Elon Musk's recent meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the United States. The company has listed 13 job openings on its LinkedIn page, spanning both customer-facing and back-end roles. However, the timeline for starting sales in India remained unanswered.

Job Roles Offered By Elon Musk's Tesla In India:

Tesla is looking to fill several positions across different departments. At least five of the positions, including service technician and various advisory roles, were available in both Mumbai and Delhi, while the rest of the openings, such as customer engagement manager and delivery operations specialist, were for Mumbai.

The company has listed several job positions, including Service Advisor, Parts Advisor, Service Technician, Service Manager, Sales & Customer Support, Store Manager, Business Operations Analyst, Customer Support Supervisor, Customer Support Specialist, Delivery Operations Specialist, Order Operations Specialist, Inside Sales Advisor, and Consumer Engagement Manager.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s Postponed India Visit

In 2022, Elon Musk stated that Tesla, which had been pushing for lower import duties to enter the Indian market, would not set up manufacturing in the country unless it was first allowed to sell and service its vehicles. However, his visit was postponed due to pressing company matters, including job cuts and vehicle recalls in the US.

India-Tesla Relations: A New Opportunity For Tesla?

In August 2021, Musk had said that Tesla may set up a manufacturing unit in India if it first succeeds with imported vehicles in the country. He had said Tesla wanted to launch its vehicles in India "but import duties are the highest in the world by far of any large country!"

However, India recently lowered the basic customs duty on high-end vehicles priced over $40,000 from 110% to 70%. This policy shift, combined with India’s push for decarbonization and its goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2070, positions the country as a promising market for EVs. Notably, India ranks as the world’s third-largest emitter of greenhouse gases.

Tesla’s advisor, The Asia Group (TAG), was among the attendees at a stakeholders' meeting on the new EV policy, alongside representatives from Vietnam's EV maker VinFast and leading Indian and global manufacturers, including Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra, Kia, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India, Renault, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Audi.