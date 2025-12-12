The Game Awards 2025: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Dominates With Multiple Wins

The Game Awards 2025: The Game Awards 2025 concluded with a night full of excitement, major announcements, and close competition, but the biggest moment of the evening came with the reveal of the Game of the Year winner. This year, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 claimed the top honour, marking a major achievement for Sandfall Interactive and Kepler Interactive.

The ceremony carried strong momentum in the weeks leading up to the event, especially as Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 entered the show with 13 nominations, one of the highest counts in the history of The Game Awards. This year’s event reached audiences across the world through YouTube, Twitch, TikTok, Prime Video, and several regional streaming platforms. Alongside world-premiere trailers and new game reveals, viewers closely followed the award results. Several fan-favourite titles picked up early wins, adding to the suspense before the final category.

By the end of the night, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 not only secured Game of the Year but also dominated key creative categories. The game won Best Game Direction, Best Narrative, and Best Art Direction. Earlier in the season, it had already made headlines by winning Best Independent Game and Best Debut Indie Game, giving Sandfall Interactive a breakthrough year.

The Game of the Year category featured tough competition, with nominees such as Death Stranding 2: On The Beach, Donkey Kong Bananza, Hades II, Hollow Knight: Silksong, and Kingdom Come: Deliverance II. Each title had strong support and critical praise, but Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 ultimately emerged as the standout.

Other major categories also included returning franchises and new creative projects, adding to the diversity of this year’s lineup. With its multiple wins and record-setting nominations, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has made a significant mark on the gaming industry in 2025.