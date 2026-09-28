/The secret behind glowing cat eyes is revolutionising robot cameras – here’s how

New Delhi: Cat ’s eyes can do something that has fascinated people for generations. Shine a light at them in the dark and they appear to glow. That simple effect has now inspired scientists to develop cameras that can see objects more clearly in poor light and busy backgrounds.
A team of researchers led by Young Min Song have built a cat-inspired artificial vision system that mirrors a feline's vertical slit pupil and retroreflective retina layer.
The system was developed at South Korea’s Gwangju Institute of Science and Technology and the findings were published in Science Advances in September 2024. Tests showed that the reflective layer increased visible-light photoabsorption efficiency by 52 per cent. The system also helped a camera separate objects from complex backgrounds.
The idea could have practical uses in autonomous vehicles, drones and robots that need to identify objects in changing light. Song’s lab says its research also examines how different animals can offer useful ideas for machine vision.
The answer lies in a structure called the tapetum lucidum, a reflective layer behind the retina. Humans do not have this layer. In cats, it sends some light that passes through the retina back towards the light-sensitive cells and give them another opportunity to detect it. The effect also produces the familiar glow seen when light hits a cat’s eyes at night.
The tapetum is one reason cats can see better in low light. It also have many rod cells, which are especially useful for detecting dim light. Their pupils can open wide in darkness and narrow into vertical slits in brighter conditions.
The colour of the eye-shine can vary between animals. Similar reflective structures are found in several other species, including dogs, horses and cattle.
The feline tapetum itself has a specialised structure. Research on cat eyes has found riboflavin and zinc in the reflective rods within the tapetum. These structures help produce its reflective properties.
The connection between cats and optical technology is much older than modern robotics.
One night in 1933, Yorkshire road worker Percy Shaw was driving through fog when he saw the reflected light from a cat’s eyes near the roadside. The story has been told for decades as the inspiration for the reflective road studs, which are known as “cat’s eyes”. Shaw patented his road reflector in 1934.
The familiar road studs use reflective glass to send vehicle headlights back towards the driver. By 1976, the year Shaw died, about 15 million of the devices had been produced.
He himself was not a scientist. He saw something that reflected light and it made him stop. When he looked, he realised he was on the wrong side of the road. If he had carried on, he would have gone over the cliff.
The road reflector was not a direct copy of a cat’s eye. Shaw tried to reproduce the useful effect he had seen by using small glass reflectors.
Scientists are now taking the idea much further.
Song’s team looked at the feline pupil and tapetum separately. The first part of the design uses an aperture shaped like a cat’s vertical pupil. In a conventional camera, the aperture is generally circular. It controls how much light reaches the image sensor and also affects how much of a scene appears in focus.
A vertical aperture can help the camera concentrate on a target and reduce unwanted visual information from the background. In experiments, researchers photographed objects placed against complicated backgrounds using different aperture shapes. The cat-inspired design produced clearer images of the target and helped separate it from the background.
The second part copies the function of the tapetum lucidum.
Researchers placed patterned silver reflectors beneath the active parts of the image sensor. Light that would normally pass through the sensor without being absorbed can be reflected back towards it. The research found that this artificial tapetum increased photoabsorption efficiency in the visible range by 52 per cent.
The result is a camera that can work with less light and can make it easier to identify an object against a complicated background.
The researchers described this as a form of monocular “de-camouflage”, meaning the system can separate a target from its surroundings using a single camera. The published study found that the system worked across different lighting conditions.
At present, the prototype’s aperture has to be adjusted manually. The research team has identified automatic adjustment as an area for future development.
Song has been working on animal-inspired cameras for years. In 2013, he was part of a team at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign that developed digital cameras inspired by arthropod eyes. The research looked at the wide field of view and other visual abilities found in insects.
His later work has examined other animals with unusual ways of seeing.
An insect-inspired camera can offer a very wide field of view, a useful feature for drones and other machines that need to monitor a large area. Another design takes inspiration from the eye of a bird of prey, giving the middle of the image higher detail and using lower resolution around it.
Song has also looked at jumping spiders. The insect has multiple eyes and can use their forward-facing eyes to judge distance with great accuracy. Their layered retinas offer another possible model for cameras that need precise depth information.
The idea behind this work is straightforward. Different animals have evolved different ways of dealing with light, distance, movement and cluttered surroundings. A camera built for one particular task does not necessarily have to copy the human eye.
Song has said that animal vision could offer designs suited to specific jobs in "robotics, industry, drones or any next-generation robotic system”.
Robotic systems could use this approach to handle more visual processing through the camera hardware itself. The published feline-eye study found that the design could improve target detection without relying entirely on software processing.
The research connects an old observation about a cat’s glowing eyes with a modern challenge in robotics. It aims to help machines identify objects clearly in poor light and busy backgrounds.
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