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The secret behind glowing cat eyes is revolutionising robot cameras – here’s how

The research uses cat-eye features to improve machine vision. Tests showed higher light absorption and clearer object detection. The approach could help cameras used in robots, drones and autonomous vehicles perform better in difficult visual conditions.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 28, 2026, 11:19 AM IST|Updated: Sep 28, 2026, 11:19 AM IST
The secret behind glowing cat eyes is revolutionising robot cameras – here’s how

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The secret behind glowing cat eyes is revolutionising robot cameras – here’s how
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