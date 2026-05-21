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The Snapchat ghost: 5 privacy settings every Indian parent must enable today

For Indian parents, the question is no longer whether children should use Snapchat, but how to make it safer. Here we have provided 5 important privacy settings that parents should help their children to enable immediately.

Written By Simran Akhouri|Last Updated: May 21, 2026, 12:36 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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The Snapchat ghost: 5 privacy settings every Indian parent must enable today

Snapchat has long marketed itself as a platform where messages disappear and teenage conversations stay private.  But recent investigations in the UK and Europe have raised serious concerns about child safety, AI moderation, facial recognition, and online exploitation.

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The debate intensified after reports that UK schools faced AI-based blackmail attempts using student photos taken from social media and school websites. For Indian parents, the question is no longer whether children should use Snapchat, but how to make it safer.

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Here's 5 important privacy settings parents should help teenagers enable immediately

1. Turn Off “Quick Add”

Quick add allows strangers to discover users through mutual friends, phone numbers, or Snapchat’s recommendations.

To disable it:

  • Open Snapchat
  • Go to Settings
  • Tap See Me in Quick Add
  • Toggle it OFF

This reduces exposure to unknown adults, fake accounts, scammers, and predators.

2. Restrict contact permissions

Many teenagers unknowingly allow anyone to message them, increasing risks like phishing, sextortion, scams, and impersonation.

Go to:

  • Settings → Privacy Controls

Then change:

  • Contact Me to My Friends
  • View My Story to Friends Only
  • See My Location to Only These Friends or Ghost Mode

These settings significantly reduce contact from strangers.

3. Enable ghost mode on snap map

Snap Map can reveal a child’s live location, school, home, tuition center, and daily routine.

To activate Ghost Mode:

  • Open Snap Map
  • Tap the settings icon
  • Enable Ghost Mode

Parents should also review location-sharing settings regularly and disable precise location access when unnecessary.

4. Delete chats with “My AI”

Snapchat’s AI chatbot, My AI, has faced scrutiny over child privacy concerns. Children often share personal details with chatbots, including: selfies, school information, emotional problems, and relationships.

Parents should:

delete My AI chat history, explain that AI chats may be stored or analyzed, and teach children never to share private information with chatbots.

5. Limit story visibility

Public Stories can unintentionally expose: school uniforms, home interiors, travel routines, expensive gadgets, and family members.

Go to:

  • Settings to view my story

Select:

  • Friends Only or
  • Custom

Children should also avoid posting school IDs, real-time locations, or travel plans online.

Also Read: One earbud not working? Why one side always dies before other – Here are simple fixes that actually work

“Disappearing” doesn’t mean deleted

Many users believe Snapchat content vanishes permanently. In reality, screenshots exist, chats may be temporarily stored, and platforms can retain certain data for moderation or legal requests. For Indian parents, privacy settings are no longer optional rather, they are essential digital safety tools.

Instead of banning Snapchat completely, experts recommend regular “privacy audits,” open conversations about online risks, and teaching children how digital footprints can last far longer than they expect.

 

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