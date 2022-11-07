THESE OnePlus phones now support 5G network; check how to update software

New Delhi: The OnePlus smartphone company has begun distributing software upgrades for the OnePlus Nord and OnePlus Nord CE that give users in India support for 5G. OxygenOS C.08 will be updated for the OnePlus Nord CE, while OxygenOS F.16 will be applied to the OnePlus Nord. The firmware includes the October 2022 Android security patch in addition to 5G compatibility.

On October 1, 5G services were made available in India. In a few cities across the nation, Jio and Airtel have currently launched their 5G network service. (Also Read: Realme 10 series CONFIRMED to launch on THIS date; check specs, design, colour, price & more)

Through discussions on the OnePlus community site, the firm announced the rollout. According to the tweets, the OTA will initially only be available to a select group of people. It will roll out gradually and become accessible to all users in a few days. The amount of the update for the OnePlus Nord and OnePlus Nord CE has not been disclosed by OnePlus.

Go to the Settings menu on your phone and scroll down to About Phone to find out if the most recent OxygenOS 12 update has been installed on it. The phone will begin searching for the most recent software update when you tap Software Update.

The OnePlus 10T's most recent software update adds support for the 5G network. The update also includes the October security patch for Android. the release's changelog also includes the system, network and display.