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Think your home air is safe? Here's why indoor air quality matters and what you can do

In cities such as Delhi, air quality has frequently remained in the "poor" category even during the summer months.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Jun 17, 2026, 03:40 PM IST|Updated: Jun 17, 2026, 03:41 PM IST
Think your home air is safe? Here's why indoor air quality matters and what you can do
Image Credit: Image Source- AI Gemini

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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