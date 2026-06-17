/Think your home air is safe? Here's why indoor air quality matters and what you can do

New Delhi: When people think about air pollution, winter usually comes to mind. The thick smog, poor visibility and hazardous AQI levels during colder months often dominate headlines. But pollution does not disappear when temperatures rise. In fact, summer heatwaves can create their own air-quality challenges, including inside our homes.
In cities such as Delhi, air quality has frequently remained in the "poor" category even during the summer months. While the sky may appear clearer than it does in winter, harmful pollutants can still be present in the air. As temperatures climb, many families spend more time indoors to escape the heat, often without realising that indoor air quality can also be affected.
How heatwaves can impact indoor air
Experts say high temperatures can speed up certain chemical reactions in the atmosphere, leading to higher levels of pollutants such as ground-level ozone and fine particulate matter. These pollutants can enter homes through doors, windows and ventilation systems.
At the same time, homes are often kept closed for longer periods during extreme heat to maintain cooler indoor temperatures. While this may improve comfort, it can also reduce ventilation and allow pollutants to remain trapped indoors.
Data from various indoor air-quality studies has shown that fine particle levels can remain elevated indoors for extended periods, especially during heatwaves. According to Dyson's Global Connected Air Quality Data study, indoor PM2.5 levels exceeded World Health Organization (WHO) guidance for several months across multiple countries.
Ninad Shitoot, Lead Design Engineer at Dyson, said that pollutants can continue circulating indoors during heatwaves when ventilation is limited, even if the air appears clean. He said, "During heatwaves, homes are often kept closed for longer periods, which changes how air behaves indoors."
He added, "Outdoor pollutants, fine particles and gases from indoor sources can enter and remain suspended, particularly when ventilation is limited. This creates an environment where pollutants continue to circulate, even when the air appears clear."
Why indoor air quality matters
Poor indoor air is not always visible. Unlike winter smog, there may be no obvious signs that the air quality has worsened. However, long-term exposure to fine particles, gases and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) may affect comfort and overall well-being.
Children, elderly people and those with respiratory or cardiovascular conditions may be particularly vulnerable during prolonged periods of poor air quality.
Simple steps to improve indoor air
Experts recommend a few practical measures to help maintain better indoor air quality during summer:
- Check local AQI levels regularly, not just during winter.
- Keep windows closed during peak heat and pollution hours.
- Ventilate homes during cooler parts of the day when outdoor air quality improves.
- Clean and maintain air-conditioner filters regularly.
- Minimise indoor pollution sources such as smoke, dust and harsh chemical cleaners.
- Consider additional air-cleaning solutions if local air quality remains consistently poor.
Heatwaves are no longer only about rising temperatures. They are also changing the way people need to think about the air inside their homes. As summers become hotter and longer, experts say indoor air quality deserves as much attention as cooling and comfort.
For many households, the first step is recognising that polluted air is not always visible. Even when the skies look clear, the air inside the home may require closer attention.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.