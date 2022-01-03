THIS BSNL Plan offers 60 days of additional validity: Check details here

New Delhi: With the Rs. 2,399 prepaid recharge plan, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is providing subscribers with an additional 60 days of validity. With the new validity, the Rs. 2,399 BSNL recharge plan now has a total validity of 425 days, up from the previous 365 days. Unlimited local and STD voice calling and 3GB high-speed data per day are included with the Rs. 2,399 plan. It also provides free access to BSNL Tunes as well as Eros Now's unique and popular content.

The special deal, which includes an additional 60 days of validity with the Rs. 2,399 prepaid plan, was active until the end of Friday, according to the BSNL Haryana division on Twitter (December 31).

It is vital to note that the deal is available not just in Haryana, but also in other circles. The increased validity offer is posted on the BSNL Tamil Nadu website, among other places.

Unlimited outgoing calls and 100 SMS messages per day are included in the Rs. 2,399 BSNL prepaid recharge package. It also comes with a 3GB high-speed data allowance each day. After surpassing the provided high-speed data ceiling, the operator's fair use policy reduces the speed to 80Kbps (FUP).

With the Rs. 2,399 prepaid recharge package, BSNL also offers value-added services such as BSNL Tunes, which has an unlimited music change option. In addition, the plan comes with an Eros Now subscription.

In addition to the Rs. 2,399 prepaid recharge plan, BSNL offers a Rs. 1,498 prepaid recharge plan with a 365-day validity period. It provides everyday access to unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS messages, and 2GB of high-speed data. A Rs. 1,999 prepaid recharge package with unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS messages per day, and 500GB high-speed data for 365 days is also available.

Reliance Jio, a BSNL competitor and the country's largest telecom operator, said earlier this month that its Rs. 2,545 prepaid recharge plan would now include 29 days of validity as part of its 'Happy New Year' promotion. The validity of the aforementioned plan is usually 336 days.

