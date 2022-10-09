THIS iPhone to become outdated from November 1, here’s why

New Delhi: A new report claims that on November 1, Apple will declare the iPhone 5c to be obsolete, ending all repairs and services. Apple classified the iPhone 5c as a vintage product in October 2020. Alongside the iPhone 5s, the iPhone 5c was introduced in 2013 in the colours blue, green, pink, yellow, and white. The iPhone 5c was launched with consumers on a tight budget in mind.

The iPhone 6 Plus was most recently added by the business to the list of iPhones that are now universally regarded as "vintage." Along with the iPhone 6, Apple released the iPhone 6 Plus in September 2014. When it introduced the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus series devices in September 2016, the business discontinued it almost two years later.

The iPhone 6 is still not listed on Apple's Vintage or Obsolete products listings, nevertheless, the company continued to sell it to interested customers.

Apple has updated its list of antique items and included the fourth-generation iPad to those that it has judged globally obsolete. Apple debuted its fourth-generation iPad back in 2012. According to a MacRumours source, the fourth-generation iPad was officially designated as obsolete in November 2021. But until now, the business hadn't informed the public.

The list of ancient and out-of-date products that Apple regularly adds includes items like iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, Macs, and iPods, among others. Each of these lists has different requirements that must be met for a particular gadget to qualify for inclusion.

According to Apple, things are deemed "vintage" if Apple stopped offering them for sale more than five years and less than seven years ago. The firm, on the other hand, views products as "obsolete" when Apple stopped selling them more than 7 years ago. No matter when they were acquired, Monster-branded Beats products are regarded as outdated, according to the manufacturer.

Hardware services are available for products that are vintage. Hardware support is not available for obsolete products.