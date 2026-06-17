/This SIM card scam can empty your bank account in minutes – Here's how to spot it and stay safe

SIM card cloning scam: Smartphone users across India and other major markets are being warned about a growing cybercrime known as SIM card cloning or SIM swap fraud, where criminals gain control of a victim’s mobile number and use it to access bank accounts, social media profiles, and digital wallets. Security experts say the risk remains significant in 2026 because many online services still rely on SMS-based verification codes for account access.
A mobile number is now linked to banking apps, UPI accounts, email services, and social media platforms. Once scammers gain control of that number, they can intercept one-time passwords (OTPs) and reset account passwords without the victim's knowledge.
Warning sign many people ignore
One of the earliest signs of SIM card cloning or SIM swap fraud is a sudden and unexplained loss of network connectivity.
If your phone unexpectedly shows "No Service," "Emergency Calls Only," or loses mobile signal for an extended period while others on the same network remain connected, it could be a warning sign. In some cases, victims also stop receiving calls, text messages, and OTPs.
Cybersecurity experts say scammers often use stolen personal information to convince mobile operators to transfer a victim's number to a new SIM card under their control. Once the transfer is complete, the victim's SIM becomes inactive while the criminal gains access to incoming messages and calls.
How scammers use cloned sim cards
After taking control of a phone number, criminals typically move quickly.
They may attempt to reset passwords for email accounts, banking apps, digital wallets, and social media platforms. Since many services send verification codes through SMS, access to the mobile number can give attackers a direct path into multiple accounts.
Some victims only realise something is wrong after noticing unauthorised transactions, password reset alerts, or login notifications from unfamiliar devices.
How to protect yourself
Security professionals recommend enabling app-based authentication instead of relying solely on SMS verification whenever possible.
Users should also avoid sharing OTPs, account details, Aadhaar information, or SIM-related verification codes over calls, messages, or emails. Be cautious of callers claiming to represent telecom operators and asking for SIM verification information.
Setting a strong PIN for your SIM card can add another layer of protection. Regularly reviewing banking and email account activity can also help identify suspicious access early.
What to do if your SIM suddenly stops working
If your mobile signal disappears unexpectedly and does not return, contact your telecom provider immediately from another phone. Ask whether any SIM replacement request has been processed on your account.
You should also change passwords for critical accounts, notify your bank, and monitor transactions closely. Acting within minutes can make the difference between a minor inconvenience and a major financial loss.
As digital services become increasingly linked to mobile numbers, recognising the early signs of SIM fraud may help users stop scammers before significant damage is done.
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