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  • /This SIM card scam can empty your bank account in minutes – Here's how to spot it and stay safe

This SIM card scam can empty your bank account in minutes – Here's how to spot it and stay safe

SIM card cloning scam: Once scammers gain control of that number, they can intercept one-time passwords (OTPs) and reset account passwords without the victim's knowledge.

Written BySaurav Suman
Published: Jun 17, 2026, 11:35 AM IST|Updated: Jun 17, 2026, 11:35 AM IST
This SIM card scam can empty your bank account in minutes – Here's how to spot it and stay safe
Image Credit: magnific

About the Author

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman is a technology and automobiles writer at Zee News English, focusing on smartphones, electric vehicles (EVs), car launches, gadgets, utility, and consumer technology. He creates SEO-friendly news stories, conducts car and smartphone comparisons, and writes unique feature stories and explainers that help readers make informed decisions. His work blends speed, accuracy, and clarity for a growing digital audience. He can be reached at: Saurav.suman@India.com.

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