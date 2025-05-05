TiE Delhi-NCR’s India Internet Day Celebrates Indicorn Surge: Delhi-NCR Leads With 51 Startups Each Crossing Rs 100 Cr in Revenue

Gurugram: India Internet Day (iDay), the country’s premier startup event for tech entrepreneurs, hosted by TiE Delhi-NCR at The Leela Ambience, concluded successfully, reinforcing India’s growing stature as a global digital powerhouse. Now in its 14th edition, the event brought together over 1,200 attendees, 60+ investors, 50+ speakers, and 40+ partners, along with key policymakers and industry leaders. This year’s focus was on collaboration to propel India toward its projected $1 trillion digital economy by 2030.

India’s digital economy is growing at twice the pace of overall GDP, and is expected to contribute one-fifth of national GDP by 2029. With internet users projected to surpass 900 million by 2025—thanks largely to rural adoption—the sessions at iDay 2025 explored how this momentum is creating fertile ground for startups, digital platforms, and tech ventures to scale and lead globally.

Opening the conversation on India’s evolving policy landscape, Dr. Abhijit Phukon, Economic Adviser, Department of Financial Services, Government of India, said, “As innovation evolves rapidly, our regulatory approach must be equally adaptive and forward-thinking. We aim to build a secure yet innovation-friendly digital and financial ecosystem. A balanced regulatory environment builds trust, protects consumers, and supports responsible startup growth. The government remains committed to collaborating with the industry to drive inclusive digital progress.”

“India Internet Day 2025 once again proved to be the crucible where India’s digital future is not just discussed—but actively reimagined,” said Upasana Sharma, Executive Director, TiE Delhi-NCR. “With 1,200+ attendees, 60+ investors, and over 50 speakers, the event became a hub for transformative ideas across AI, startup scaling, and digital inclusion. As India prepares to lead the global AI revolution, iDay provided a vital platform for technologists, policymakers, and entrepreneurs. The space tech session by IN-SPACe was especially exciting—signaling India’s leap into frontier technologies. iDay is no longer just a conference—it’s a launchpad for our tech-powered future.”

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder & CEO of One97 and Paytm, joined the keynote session titled “Dreaming Big, Building Bold: India’s Road to Tech Superpower.” Comparing the 2014 startup funding landscape to “crossing flyovers on Delhi’s Outer Ring Road,” Sharma noted:

“The first flyover you cross is angel funding. But back then, there was barely any Series A funding—only tourist VCs were around. Today, all the flyovers are in place. Funding is not the challenge anymore—investors now value startups built in and for India.”

On the role of AI, he added, “Right now, we see AI as an assistant. But very soon, we’ll be the assistants to AI. It’s evolving faster than we can imagine.”

iDay 2025 also spotlighted India’s innovation potential in AI, fintech, 5G, space tech, digital public infrastructure, smart cities, and regional internet adoption. Entrepreneurs showcased breakthrough startups, and speakers emphasized how tech is transforming industries like healthcare, agriculture, and logistics. Government initiatives such as the Digital India Programme were recognized for supporting this rapid growth.

Notable sessions included Col. Sanjeev Yadav, Director at UIDAI, explaining how Aadhaar authentication can power startup innovation, and Air Vice Marshal (Retd.) Dhananjay V. Khot, Director of Strategy and Planning at IN-SPACe, sharing insights on India’s ambitions in space tech.

Indicorns Take the Spotlight Kunal Bahl, Co-Founder of Titan Capital and Snapdeal, unveiled the “Indicorn List 2025” in the session “Indicorns: Building India’s Enduring Startup Foundation.” He shared: “India’s startup engine is thriving. 202 Indicorns with over ₹1.5 lakh crore in revenue and ₹7,393 crore in profits prove that building profit-first businesses is not just a dream—it’s already a reality. With 51 Indicorns, Delhi-NCR is leading the charge.”

The list, curated by Titan Capital, highlights 202 Indian startups (Indicorns) with annual revenue of over ₹100 crore. Collectively, they generated ₹1.51 lakh crore in revenue and employed over 1.46 lakh people. Delhi-NCR led with 51 Indicorns, followed by Bengaluru (42) and Mumbai (35).

Ecosystem Leaders And Partners

The event featured an impressive speaker lineup, including Akshay Chaturvedi (Founder & CEO, Leverage Edu), Apurva Chamaria (Global Head, VC & Startup Partnerships, Google), Upasana Taku (Co-Founder & CEO, MobiKwik), Shweta Rajpal Kohli (President & CEO, Startup Policy Forum), and Ankur Warikoo (Founder, WebVeda), among others.

Through engaging fireside chats, keynotes, and panel discussions, iDay 2025 enabled entrepreneurs to network, learn, and explore collaborations that could shape the next decade of innovation.

Havas Media Network India partnered as Silver Sponsor. Mohit Joshi, CEO, noted: “We’re proud to support iDay2025—an event that brings together the brightest minds driving innovation. As champions of meaningful brands, we’re committed to enabling the journey of entrepreneurial growth.”