TiEcon Delhi-NCR 2025 Set To Ignite India’s Deeptech Future: AI, Space, Quantum In Focus

New Delhi: TiE Delhi-NCR is gearing up to host TiEcon Delhi-NCR 2025, India’s biggest deeptech entrepreneurship conference, on October 29–30 at the Taj Palace, New Delhi. Themed “India’s Deeptech Ascent,” the event will bring together founders, CXOs, policymakers, investors, scientists, and innovators driving India’s rise in AI, quantum computing, semiconductors, space, defense, biotech, and life sciences.

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will headline the event as the Grand Keynote Speaker. Other key speakers include Sanjiv Singh (DPIIT), Abhishek Singh (India AI Mission), Dr. Shivkumar Kalyanraman (Anusandhan NRF), and Saurabh Srivastava (TiE Delhi-NCR). Global thought leaders such as Pragya Misra Mehrishi (OpenAI), Vani Kola (Kalaari Capital), Mohit Bhatnagar (Peak XV Partners), Deep Kalra (MakeMyTrip), and Srinath Ravichandran (AgniKul Cosmos) will also participate.

This year’s conference will showcase strategic sessions such as "Powering India's Strategic Decade," and "How India Can Win the Global AI Race," as well as the Lab2Scale showcases featuring India's science start-ups. Attendees will be able to access specially designed founder investor programs like the Capital Sunrise Investor Breakfast and Harvard Growth Capital Lunch to facilitate the conversion of ideas and partnerships, and to improve the overall experience of the conference.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Geetika Dayal, Director General of TiE Delhi-NCR, commented, "India's deeptech ecosystem is at an inflection point where research meets opportunity. TiEcon 2025 is designed as India’s deeptech war room - with direct investor access, mentoring lounges, and high-impact collaborations…”

The event, supported by Kalaari Capital, will continue to support women entrepreneurs through the CXXO: No Ceiling Summit, and will release the CXXO Wired for Impact - Women in Ind(AI) report, featuring 50 leading women in AI. TiE 2025 will also release the TiE- Binary Emerging Finance Leader Awards 2025 to support innovators in shaping the startup economy.

Expected to be fully supported by the ecosystem, TiEcon Delhi-NCR 2025 will fulfill its promise of bridging ideas, capital and technology to the event.