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Tim Cook era ends as John Ternus takes over as Apple CEO

Cook has moved to the newly created role of executive chairman, where he will focus on engaging with global policymakers and assisting with select company matters.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 01, 2026, 12:32 PM IST|Updated: Sep 01, 2026, 12:32 PM IST
Tim Cook era ends as John Ternus takes over as Apple CEO
Image Credit: Image Source- IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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