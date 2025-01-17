New Delhi: Apple CEO Tim Cook in a recent interview on the food podcast Table Manners with Jessie and Lennie Ware shared a personal story. While the conversation mainly focused on lighter topics like food, chocolate, and his dining recommendations, Cook also opened up about how the fall detection feature on the Apple Watch played a crucial role in saving his father's life.

During the interview, when asked if he had ever received a medical alert on his Apple Watch, Tim Cook shared a personal story. He said, “I haven't, but my father, when he was alive, he fell in the house, and he was living alone. And the other thing the watch does is send a notification to your family and to emergency services if you fall, it detects the fall because of the accelerometer.” Cook continued, “It notified emergency services, and they came out to the house. He didn't respond to the door and so they kicked the door down — and it was a good thing they did because he was not conscious at the time.”

One might expect Tim Cook’s father to feel proud of his son at this point of story as he’s working at a company that created a product so crucial to his life. But as is often the case with parents, things weren’t that straightforward. When the podcast interviewer asked Cook if his father was proud of him, Cook responded, “No, he was focused on the door, to be honest. He was more upset, they kicked out my door!”

Cook, in the interview shared that he begins his day before 5:00 AM using the calm early hours to catch up on emails. He finds it to be the most manageable part of the day. He works at Apple Park four days a week and from home on Fridays.

Cook, despite his busy schedule, finds joy in simple pleasures like hiking. Exploring national parks, and dining at Ethel’s Fancy in Palo Alto, where he regularly orders octopus. He enjoys dark chocolate, Chardonnay, and fish-based dishes. When asked about his ideal last meal, Cook shared that it would include hamachi crudo, branzino, broccolini, and a chocolate dessert.