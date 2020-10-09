Tinder has a new recommendation for your next date, check here

Choosing a perfect date place is tough. One has to consider several aspects to ensure that the location turns out to be boon when you spend time with your beloved. Dating app Tinder this time has got you a recommendation for your next date which is a place you might have recently heard of.

Taking to its official Twitter handle, Tinder recommended 'Baba Ka Dhabha' for people planning to go on a date. Tinder said, ''We recommend #BabaKaDhabha for your next date.''

We recommend #BabaKaDhabha for your next date — Tinder India (@Tinder_India) October 8, 2020

The hashtag 'Baba Ka Dhabha' started trending on Twitter soon after a video of an elderly couple running a small kiosk went viral, it touched many hearts as the old man broke down over no business due to pandemic.

Hours after the video was circulated all over social media platforms, several people reached out to the place to extend their support and expressed happiness in being able to do so.

The viral video caught the attention of many including Bollywood celebrities and sports stars who asked people to support the elderly couple. From Raveena Tandon, Randeep Hooda, Swara Bhasker to Nimrat Kaur, Gaurav Wasan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sonam Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, and Athiya Shetty - all stepped up to extend help to the elderly couple.

The video was shared a Twitter used named Vasundhara Tankha Sharma.

Well, Tinder's idea to go on a date and help a needy, sounds good!!