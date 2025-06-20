Tired Of Overedited iPhone Photos? Adobe Launches Free Camera App For iPhone—Built By Pixel Camera Creators

New Delhi: Have you ever felt like your iPhone Photos look a bit too bright or overly edited? Adobe has launched a new iPhone-only camera app called Project Indigo. The app has been built by the same team behind Google’s Pixel camera. Unlike typical smartphone apps, it offers more manual control and aims to deliver a DSLR-style photo experience. It’s free to download on the App Store for now.

More Natural, True-to-Life Photos

Adobe says its new app, Indigo, aims to deliver more natural, true-to-life images—closer to what you’d get from a DSLR. There’s less smoothing, less over-sharpening, and the colour adjustments are subtle, avoiding that overly edited “HDR” look common in regular phone cameras.

Full Manual Camera Controls

Indigo gives you full manual control over your camera settings like focus, shutter speed, ISO, and white balance. You can choose to shoot in JPEG or RAW (DNG), and even decide how many frames the app captures for each shot. Why does that matter? Because Indigo uses advanced tech to blend up to 32 images into one, helping reduce noise and keep all the details sharp.

Night Mode & Long Exposure for Creative Shots

Indigo also includes a Night mode that suggests longer exposures in low light, helping you get clearer shots in the dark. There's even a Long Exposure setting to create smooth, motion-blur effects—perfect for capturing waterfalls, flowing traffic, or glowing city lights.

Clearer Zoomed-In Shots

Adobe says with Indigo, zoomed-in photos will look much clearer and less blurry. Instead of guessing what the image should look like using AI, the app uses a clever trick called multi-frame super-resolution—it quickly snaps several shots when you zoom and blends them together to give you a sharper, more detailed photo.

Adobe is also working on a live preview feature, which will let you see how your edited photo will look right in the viewfinder—before you even press the shutter. That could totally change the way people frame and shoot photos on their phones.