Top 5 Smartphones Under Rs 20,000 In India You Can Purchase

Best Smartphone Under Rs 20,000 In India: Are you looking for a feature-packed smartphone without burning a hole in your pocket? this article will guide you to pick the best smartphone in Rs 20,000 price segment. The smartphone offers great value for money, delivering solid performance, stylish design, and impressive features at an affordable price. Whether you're a gamer, selfie lover, or binge-watcher, this list offers powerful options that offer stunning displays, great cameras, and big batteries.

POCO X7 (Rs 19,587)

The phone features a 6.67-inch (16.94 cm) FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, delivering vibrant visuals and ultra-smooth performance. It sports a versatile triple rear camera setup, including a 50 MP primary lens, an 8 MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2 MP macro lens, supported by an LED flash for detailed photography in all lighting conditions.

On the photography front, a high-resolution 20 MP camera captures stunning selfies and offers clear video calling. The device is powered by a 5500 mAh battery and supports turbo charging through a USB Type-C port, ensuring fast power-ups and extended usage.

Realme P3 (Rs 16,999)

The smartphone features a large 6.67-inch (16.94 cm) FHD+ AMOLED display with a smooth 120 Hz refresh rate, offering vibrant visuals and fluid scrolling. The phone features a dual rear camera setup with a 50 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP secondary lens, accompanied by an LED flash for clear shots even in low light.

On the photography front, a 16 MP camera ensures sharp selfies and seamless video calls. The phone is powered by a massive 6000 mAh battery, supported by fast charging capabilities and a convenient USB Type-C port for quick and efficient charging.

Vivo T4X (Rs 15,048)

The smartphone comes with a 6.72-inch (17.07 cm) FHD+ LCD display that supports a 120 Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth visuals and an immersive viewing experience. It features a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP secondary lens, along with an LED flash for enhanced photography in low-light conditions. The 8 MP front camera is ideal for capturing selfies and making video calls.

The phone is equipped with a massive 6500 mAh battery, the device supports flash charging via a USB Type-C port, offering long-lasting power and quick recharges.

Samsung Galaxy A16 5G (Rs 16,999)

The smartphone features a 6.7-inch (17.02 cm) FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90 Hz refresh rate, offering vibrant visuals and smooth user interaction. It comes equipped with a triple rear camera setup, including a 50 MP main sensor, a 5 MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2 MP depth sensor, accompanied by an LED flash for detailed and well-lit shots. For selfies and video calls, the 13 MP front camera delivers clear and crisp images.

The device is backed by a 5000 mAh battery with fast charging support via a USB Type-C port, ensuring reliable performance throughout the day.

iQOO Z9s (Rs 19,999)

This smartphone boasts a large 6.77-inch (17.2 cm) FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, delivering vibrant visuals and ultra-smooth performance. It features a dual rear camera setup with a 50 MP main sensor and a 2 MP depth lens, enhanced by a Smart Aura Light for better low-light photography. For selfies and video chats, there is a 16 MP shooter at the front. The phone is powered by a 5500 mAh battery, it supports flash charging via a USB Type-C port for quick and convenient power-ups.