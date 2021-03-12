TRAI asks telcos to submit names of principal entities not following TCCCPR 2018 rules

Trai has directed telcos to ensure a time-bound registration of entities that send out bulk commercial messages to consumers and has allowed government entities easy provisional registration.

TRAI has observed that some of the principal entities have not fulfilled the requirements as envisaged in Telecom Commercial Communications Customer Preference Regulations 2018 (TCCCPR). As a result, their SMS was getting dropped after implementation of the scrubbing of SMS by telecom service providers.

In order to protect the interest of consumers, it has been decided that scrubbing of SMS by TSPs shall be suspended temporarily for seven days to enable the principal entities to register the template of SMS so that no inconvenience is faced by the customers.

Even after that, if the principal entities don’t follow these rules, then telecom companies would be required to submit their names and this will be put on the TRAI website.

Also, if they don’t follow the orders, they will not be allowed to send bulk messages.