TRAI Gives Stakeholders Extra Time To Submit Comments On Interconnection Rules Review- Details

Interconnection Rules Review: The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has extended the deadlines for stakeholders to share their comments and counter comments on its latest consultation paper on reviewing interconnection rules, the Ministry of Communications said on Monday. The consultation paper was released on November 10, and the original dates for submitting comments were December 8 for comments and December 22 for counter comments.

TRAI said it received several requests from industry groups and stakeholders asking for more time to study the issues and prepare their responses. After considering these requests, the authority has extended the new deadline for comments to December 15 and for counter comments to December 29.

“Keeping in view the requests received from industry association and stakeholders for an extension of time for submission of comments on the said consultation paper, it has been decided to extend the last date for submission of written comments and counter-comments up to December 15 and December 29, respectively,” the ministry said.

Stakeholders can send their inputs in electronic form to Sameer Gupta, Advisor (Networks, Spectrum and Licensing-I). The consultation aims to gather industry views on updating interconnection regulations to keep pace with evolving telecom technologies and market requirements.

TRAI Takes Action Against Spam In Telecom Sector

Meanwhile, the telecom regulatory body said last month that it has taken major action against spam and fraud in the telecom sector, disconnecting more than 21 lakh mobile numbers and blacklisting around one lakh entities over the past year.

According to the regulatory body, the actions were based on complaints filed by citizens, and the Authority has now urged people to continue reporting spam through the TRAI DND App to stop misuse of telecom services at the source. According to the telecom regulator, many users believe that blocking unwanted numbers on their phones is enough. (With IANS Inputs)