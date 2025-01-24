TRAI Issued Message On Validity Of SIM Card For 90 Days Despite Not Recharging? Check Truth Behind The Viral Post

New Delhi: A news is going viral in the social media that says TRAI has issued directions on validity of SIM card. The viral message says, SIM card will remain valid for 90 days despite not recharging it.

"Good news for people keeping more than 1 SIM card. Now, a SIM card which has not been recharged, will remain valid for 90 days from last recharge. The new rules have been announced by TRAI. The new rules are aimed at easing the burden on customers who have to keep recharging their SIM regularly," said the viral message

Busting the fake message, The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has confirmed that the above claim is fake.

PIB Fact check has tweeted, "A news article circulating on social media claims that TRAI has issued new guidelines regarding SIM cards being valid for 90 days even if not recharged."

How to get messages fact-checked by PIB

If you get any such suspicious message, you can always know its authenticity and check if the news is for real or it is a fake news. For that, you need to send the message to https://factcheck.pib.gov.in. Alternatively you can send a WhatsApp message to +918799711259 for fact check. You can also send your message to pibfactcheck@gmail.com. The fact check information is also available on https://pib.gov.in.