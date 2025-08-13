New Delhi: The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has issued its formal response to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) regarding matters related to the Terms and Conditions of Network Authorisations under the Telecommunications Act, 2023. This follows a back-reference from the DoT, dated July 3, 2025, seeking reconsideration of certain recommendations that TRAI had earlier submitted on February 17, 2025.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Communications, the July 3 back-reference was sent under the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India Act, 1997. The DoT indicated that some recommendations might not be accepted as proposed or would require modification, prompting the regulator to revisit its earlier stance.

This exchange originates from an initial request on July 26, 2024, when the DoT, under the TRAI Act, asked the regulator to suggest terms and conditions, including applicable fees, for granting authorisations to establish, operate, maintain, or expand telecommunication networks under the 2023 law. An additional request followed on October 17, 2024, asking TRAI to examine authorisation provisions for satellite communication networks under the Telecommunications Act, 2023.

After consulting stakeholders and industry representatives, TRAI submitted its detailed recommendations on February 17, 2025. These covered various aspects of network authorisation, aiming to align regulatory requirements with the provisions of the new telecommunications framework.

The Ministry of Communications noted that the government’s prima facie observations on certain points led to the July back-reference. In its latest reply, TRAI addressed each of these observations and provided clarifications or revised positions where necessary. The regulator’s response has now been made publicly available on its official website.