/TRAI mandates shorter‑validity voice, SMS STVs to ensure choices for low-income consumers

New Delhi: The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India on Tuesday released the Telecom Consumer Protection (Thirteenth Amendment) Regulation, 2026, mandating special tariff vouchers with reduced tariffs exclusively for voice and SMS across shorter validity periods.
This amended regulation will provide low-income consumers with more options, allowing them to recharge according to their requirements and financial capacity, according to an official statement.
The statement from the Ministry of Communications said the amendment requires telecom service providers to offer STVs for voice and SMS with validities corresponding to each validity period of thirty days and less than thirty days.
Further, STVs should be available to consumers that renew on the same date every month (or the last date of the month if that date is unavailable).
At least one STV with a longer validity corresponding to the validity period of STVs being offered for Voice, SMS and data was also mandated.
“The Authority is of the view that such a tariff framework would sufficiently address consumer requirements. Overall, it will improve choices for consumers preferring not to use STVs bundled with data,” the statement noted.
TRAI had released the draft TCPR, 2026 for consultation on its website on April 7, 2026.
Since the implementation of TCPR (Twelfth Amendment), 2024, the Authority observed the limitation in the availability of Voice-and-SMS-only Special Tariff Vouchers (STVs) being offered by telecom service providers.
It saw that only a limited number of such STVs, concentrated on longer validities, were being offered and making low-income consumers deprived of affordable shorter duration choices.
Based on the responses received from the stakeholders and on its own analysis, TRAI has finalised the Telecom Consumer Protection (Thirteenth Amendment) Regulation, 2026, the ministry said.
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