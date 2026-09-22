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TRAI mandates shorter‑validity voice, SMS STVs to ensure choices for low-income consumers

Since the implementation of TCPR (Twelfth Amendment), 2024, the Authority observed the limitation in the availability of Voice-and-SMS-only Special Tariff Vouchers (STVs) being offered by telecom service providers.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 22, 2026, 08:45 PM IST|Updated: Sep 22, 2026, 08:45 PM IST
TRAI mandates shorter‑validity voice, SMS STVs to ensure choices for low-income consumers
Image Credit: Image Source- IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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TRAI mandates shorter‑validity voice, SMS STVs to ensure choices for low-income consumers
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