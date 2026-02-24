TRAI releases recommendations for auction of radio frequency spectrum

New Delhi: The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Tuesday released recommendations on the auction of radio frequency spectrum in the frequency bands identified for International Mobile Telecommunications (IMT).

These recommendations are based on the comments received from stakeholders during the consultation process, and further analysis. According to them, entire available spectrum in the 600 MHz, 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz, 2500 MHz, 3300 MHz and 26 GHz frequency bands “should be put to auction in the forthcoming auction”.

“DoT should immediately initiate action for taking back the spectrum held with the telecom service providers, which are engaged in corporate insolvency resolution process under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, and such spectrum should be put to auction in the forthcoming spectrum auction,” according to the TRAI recommendations.

The spectrum in the frequency bands identified for IMT should be auctioned on Telecom Circle/ Metro Area basis with a validity period of 20 years. Simultaneous Multiple Round Auction (SMRA)-based spectrum auction should be continued.

“The net-worth requirement should be reduced from Rs 100 crore per Licensed Service Area to Rs 50 crore per Licensed Service Area (for Jammu & Kashmir and North East Licensed Service Areas from Rs 50 crore to Rs 25 crore each) for new entrants in the forthcoming auction of IMT spectrum,” said the recommendations.

The telecoms service providers (TSPs) should be assigned spectrum in a contiguous manner and DoT should carry out harmonization exercise immediately after conducting the auction, and such exercise should be completed “within a time frame of not more than six months from the date of conclusion of the auction”.

Also, band plans already adopted for the existing frequency bands, viz. 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz, 2500 MHz, 3300 MHz, and 26 GHz bands in India, should be continued in the forthcoming auction.

Moreover, a spectrum cap of 35 per cent on the total spectrum available for access services in the 600 MHz band (rounded off considering the block size in the 600 MHz band) has been recommended.

Also, a spectrum cap of 35 per cent on the combined spectrum available for access services (including the spectrum assigned to private TSPs, and the spectrum assigned to/ reserved for PSU operators - for providing access services) in the 700 MHz, 800 MHz and 900 MHz bands has been recommended.

"The following scheme should be launched so that access service providers are incentivized to expand their mobile network coverage in the areas which have no mobile network coverage and are not covered under the schemes of Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF) -- renamed as Digital Bharat Nidhi (DBN).