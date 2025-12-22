Truecaller’s Game Over? CNAP Will Show Caller Name Automatically On Your Phone; Check Key Differences And How To Check Activation

CNAP Vs Truecaller In India: The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has begun rolling out Calling Name Presentation, or CNAP, a feature that shows the real name of the caller on your phone screen before you answer the call. The name displayed is the one linked to the caller’s Aadhaar card, not a name saved by users or apps. The service has started rolling out in several telecom circles across India after the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) recommended its implementation earlier this year.

CNAP In India: How It Works

CNAP is a network-based service, not an app. This means users do not need to download anything or manually activate the feature. Once enabled by the telecom operator, it works automatically. In the first phase, CNAP has been launched on 4G and 5G networks. It will be extended to 2G networks in the coming months. The service is currently free of cost for users.

CNAP In India: Which Telecom Operators Supports This Service

Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea have started rolling out the CNAP service in select telecom circles across India. Reliance Jio has enabled CNAP in Kerala, Bihar, Rajasthan, Punjab, Assam, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, UP East and West, and Himachal Pradesh.

Airtel has activated the service in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Jammu And Kashmir, and West Bengal, while Vodafone Idea users can access CNAP in parts of Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. The rollout is being carried out in phases, with more circles expected to be added in the coming weeks.

How To Check CNAP Activation On Your Mobile Number

To check CNAP status, dial *#31# from your phone’s dial pad. If the caller ID is shown as not restricted, it indicates that CNAP is active on the network. CNAP works only for incoming calls. When making outgoing calls, users will not see the recipient’s name, but their own registered name will be visible to the receiver.

CNAP Vs Truecaller: Key Differences

CNAP uses Aadhaar-linked telecom records as its data source, which means the caller name shown is based on official SIM registration details. It does not require any app and the displayed name cannot be edited by users. CNAP is a network-based service and currently does not provide spam alerts.

On the other hand, the Truecaller relies on user-saved contacts for its data, requires an app to function, allows users to edit or remove their names, and offers spam call alerts, but it is not a network-based service.

CNAP In India: Will This Service Stop Spam Calls?

CNAP alone will not completely eliminate spam calls. While it shows the caller’s name, it does not flag calls as spam. Users still need to answer calls and manually block unwanted numbers. Telecom operators like Jio and Airtel currently offer separate spam detection services, which work alongside CNAP.

CNAP In India: Can Users Opt Out From This Service?

There are reports that users may be allowed to opt out by contacting their telecom operator or by using specific dial codes. However, telecom companies have not officially confirmed a universal opt-out option yet.

CNAP in India: Why It Is Crucial For Users?

CNAP helps users identify callers by showing verified names, reducing the need for third-party caller ID apps. However, the service is still limited, as issues like cross-network support and the lack of built-in spam alerts need to be resolved.