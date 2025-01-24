Truecaller’s Real-Time Spam Blocking Now On iOS 18.2: Here’s How It Works

New Delhi: Truecaller has been a go-to app for Android users to identify unknown numbers, but iPhone users have been left out of a key feature—Live Caller ID. iPhone users until now could only search for numbers after receiving a call but they weren’t notified in real-time about who was calling. However, this is about to change as Truecaller is finally bringing this much-awaited feature to iphone users.

Truecaller Brings Live Caller ID to iPhones

Apple recently launched a privacy-focused Live caller ID Lookup framework designed specifically for apps like Truecaller to show real-time caller details. This technology uses advanced homomorphic encryption, and Truecaller is the first app to implement it on such a large scale. Now, when an unknown number calls, the caller's name will appear on the screen, giving iPhone users the option to either answer or reject the call.

How to Enable Truecaller Live Caller ID on iOS 18.2:

- Open the Settings app on your iPhone.

- Go to Apps and tap on Phone.

- Enable the switches under Call Blocking and Identification.

- Turn on all the Truecaller tabs.

- Reopen the Truecaller app.

This will activate the Live Caller ID feature on your iPhone.