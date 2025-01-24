Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2848488https://zeenews.india.com/technology/truecaller-s-real-time-spam-blocking-now-on-ios-18-2-here-s-how-it-works-2848488.html
NewsTechnology
TRUECALLER

Truecaller’s Real-Time Spam Blocking Now On iOS 18.2: Here’s How It Works

Apple recently launched a privacy-focused Live caller ID Lookup framework designed specifically for apps like Truecaller to show real-time caller details. This

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Jan 24, 2025, 03:35 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Truecaller’s Real-Time Spam Blocking Now On iOS 18.2: Here’s How It Works File Photo

New Delhi: Truecaller has been a go-to app for Android users to identify unknown numbers, but iPhone users have been left out of a key feature—Live Caller ID. iPhone users until now could only search for numbers after receiving a call but they weren’t notified in real-time about who was calling. However, this is about to change as Truecaller is finally bringing this much-awaited feature to iphone users.

Truecaller Brings Live Caller ID to iPhones

Apple recently launched a privacy-focused Live caller ID Lookup framework designed specifically for apps like Truecaller to show real-time caller details. This technology uses advanced homomorphic encryption, and Truecaller is the first app to implement it on such a large scale. Now, when an unknown number calls, the caller's name will appear on the screen, giving iPhone users the option to either answer or reject the call.

How to Enable Truecaller Live Caller ID on iOS 18.2:

- Open the Settings app on your iPhone.

- Go to Apps and tap on Phone.

- Enable the switches under Call Blocking and Identification.

- Turn on all the Truecaller tabs.

- Reopen the Truecaller app.

This will activate the Live Caller ID feature on your iPhone.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK