Twitter Blue: Microblogging's Montly Paid Subscription Plan for Blue Tick Verification to be Launched in India Very Soon

Twitter will expand its montly paid subscription plan for blue tick verification to other countries soon after a successful launch in United States. 

Last Updated: Feb 03, 2023, 09:15 PM IST
  • Twitter to launch Blue Plan in India.
  • Prices haven't revealed so far.
  • Twitter Blue subscribers with a verified phone number will get a blue checkmark once approved.

Twitter Blue: Microblogging's Montly Paid Subscription Plan for Blue Tick Verification to be Launched in India Very Soon

New Delhi: Twitter is all set to expand its Blue tick monthly subscription plan in other countries after successfully launching Twitter Blue in the United States. India is also part of the expansion where users will be charged money in exchange of blue tick verification. However, prices of the plan haven't revealed.  

Twitter Blue tab is now appearing on Twitter Web in India. Though it’s not revealed the date of launch or how much it will cost to the Indian users. Moreover, the tab hasn’t appeared on mobile version of Twitter so far.

Twitter Blue subscribers with a verified phone number will get a blue checkmark once approved.

Twitter Blue Benefits

Tweets from verified users will be prioritized that will help to fight scams and spam. Moreover, the users will see 50% fewer ads in the home timeline.

Subscribers will be able to post longer videos to Twitter, which is restrictive for normal users up to a limit.

Twitter Blue subscribers will get early access to select new features with Twitter Blue Labs.

Other benefits include allowing edit a Tweet up to 5 times within 30 minutes, showing your personal flair and setting your profile picture to an NFT you own, and sharing your favourite moments with 1080 p Full HD videos.   

