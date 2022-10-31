topStories
Twitter Blue Tick Subscription: Elon Musk to charge for verified handles? Users react with memes on pricing speculation

The next change, according to The Verge, is that the Twitter will charge consumers for the blue tick, which signifies authentication.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 31, 2022, 06:49 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Twitter is going through lots of changes after the takeover.
  • Elon Musk fired top executives after the takeover.
  • Elon Musk to charge for Blue Tick, reports says.

Twitter Blue Tick Subscription: Elon Musk to charge for verified handles? Users react with memes on pricing speculation

New Delhi: Elon Musk, a multibillionaire, has been busy overhauling Twitter's organisational structure ever since he assumed control of the social media network. Some of the company's top executives, including the CEO Parag Agrawal and the head of legal affairs Vijaya Gadde, were recently let go.

https://twitter.com/Chiknara/status/1583868834208829440

https://twitter.com/PriyaBanubakode/status/1587001592750178309

https://twitter.com/Alam_Tweetss/status/1586980342392508416

The blue tick, which offers functionality like undo and edit, will only be available to Twitter Blue subscribers, according to the source. Additionally, the corporation apparently intends to raise the Blue fee to $19.99. It would take the verified users 90 days to subscribe in order to keep their blue tick. 

https://twitter.com/PrashantBolRaha/status/1587004334822522881

Netizens undoubtedly had a lot to say after listening to this. Additionally, amusing memes were created in classic Twitter fashion. Twitter engineers have been given a deadline to redesign the Twitter verification process or risk losing their jobs. The new verification team has until November 7 to complete their duties.

https://twitter.com/DEEPANSHUBUSWA7/status/1586963780474322944 https://twitter.com/karthickvengat7/status/1586988915898331137

