Twitter Blue Tick Subscription: Elon Musk to charge for verified handles? Users react with memes on pricing speculation
New Delhi: Elon Musk, a multibillionaire, has been busy overhauling Twitter's organisational structure ever since he assumed control of the social media network. Some of the company's top executives, including the CEO Parag Agrawal and the head of legal affairs Vijaya Gadde, were recently let go.
The blue tick, which offers functionality like undo and edit, will only be available to Twitter Blue subscribers, according to the source. Additionally, the corporation apparently intends to raise the Blue fee to $19.99. It would take the verified users 90 days to subscribe in order to keep their blue tick.
Netizens undoubtedly had a lot to say after listening to this. Additionally, amusing memes were created in classic Twitter fashion. Twitter engineers have been given a deadline to redesign the Twitter verification process or risk losing their jobs. The new verification team has until November 7 to complete their duties.
