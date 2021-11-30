Twitter CEO: Read what Parag Agrawal told Twitter employees in his first email

New Delhi: Since his appointment as Twitter's CEO, a lot has been said and written about Indian-origin Parag Agrawal. He's now one of a rising group of Indian-origin leaders that run worldwide companies. His first email to Twitter staff has since become a topic of conversation.

In the email, Agrawal said, "I joined this company 10 years ago when there were fewer than 1,000 employees. While it was a decade ago, those days feel like yesterday to me. I've walked in your shoes, I've seen the ups and downs, the challenges and obstacles, the wins and the mistakes. But then and now, above all else, I see Twitter's incredible impact, our continued progress, and the exciting opportunities ahead of us.”

Outgoing Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said on Monday that Agrawal, a 37-year-old IIT Mumbai and Stanford University alumnus, will take over as the firm's next CEO. Dorsey stood down after 16 years at the helm of the company he co-founded and led.

"Thank you, Jack. I'm honoured and humbled. And I'm grateful for your continued mentorship and friendship," the new CEO wrote.

"Our purpose has never been more important. Our people and our culture are unlike anything in the world. There is no limit to what we can do together," Agrawal said.

"The world is watching us right now, even more than they have before. Lots of People are going to have lots of different views and opinions about today's news. It is because they care about Twitter and the future, and it's a signal that the work we do here matters. Let's show the world Twitter's full potential," he further said.

Parag Agrawal salary

According to The New York Times report, Agrawal will be paid a $1 million annual salary, plus bonuses, restricted stock units, and performance-based stock units. Agrawal, who has been Twitter's chief technology officer since 2017, "is little known to the public, with even some Twitter employees expressing astonishment at his hiring," according to the storey.

Agrawal relocated to the United States in 2005 to pursue a doctorate in computer science at Stanford University.

After a four-year stint as CTO, Parag Agrawal, 37, was nominated to succeed co-founder Jack Dorsey.

As CTO, Agrawal was responsible for Twitter’s technical strategy, leading work to improve development velocity while advancing the state of Machine Learning across the company.

Agrawal also managed Twitter’s effort to “incorporate cryptocurrencies into the platform, letting users send tips in cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. And he has supported efforts to be transparent about Twitter’s algorithmic mistakes, urging the company to go public with its findings that a photo-cropping algorithm it used was biased.

