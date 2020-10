People using the micro-blogging site Twitter is facing an issue as the website has gone down in India. Users on Wednesday evening faced the issue on both website and mobile app (Android and IOS). The website has been down since 8.01 pm.

Asia has been affected mostly with major impact in Thailand, Vietnam and Myanmar. In India, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Goa have been affected most.

People are facing issue in refreshing their feeds, accessing accounts and opening specific pages.