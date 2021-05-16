Twitter may launch Blue premium service offering ‘undo Tweet’ option, check price and other features

It’s no secret that Twitter has been working on its paid subscription service. On many occasions, several media reports have cited tech researchers revealing how the upcoming service might look like.

According to researcher Jane Manchun Wong, Twitter is expected to name its subscription service Twitter Blue that is likely to cost $2.99 a month or roughly around Rs 210 per month. She revealed the details in a Twitter post.

Twitter will offer a host of features with its subscription service, including a new function called ‘Collections’. Using the Collections features, users will be able to save and organise tweets posted by themselves or other users on the microblogging platform. The feature will help users easily locate the saved tweets.

In addition to the Collections features, Twitter is expected to roll out the ‘Undo Tweet’ option, which is among the most awaited updates from the company. The feature will let users quickly undo the Tweet, like how Gmail offers the “Undo Send” button. Twitter is expected to provide a timer from 5 seconds to up to seconds to users, according to Wong’s tweets.

The microblogging platform might also bundle Scroll’s service in its Blue membership. Scroll is a newsletter publishing platform that lets authors and journalists start their own newsletter service. They can also earn from their newsletters by charging a nominal fee from their readers.