Twitter now lets up to 3 users join live streams

San Francisco: Bicro-blogging site Twitter has said that now broadcasters can add several users on its app for livestreaming. The feature will be available for iOS and Android app.

"Go live with guests! It's more fun than talking to yourself. We promise," the company announced on Twitter on Wednesday.

Go live with guests! It’s more fun than talking to yourself. We promise. pic.twitter.com/CB5qSLebwq — Twitter (@Twitter) May 29, 2019

Several tech websites have further confirmed that the new feature will allow up to three people to join live video streamings. The broadcasters can control the access given to users and also when to remove them.

Earlier in February, Twitter added the feature to Periscope, its acquired live video streaming app for Android and iOS.

The company says this new functionality has been well-received globally since launching on Periscope, so it wanted to expand that to Twitter and give people another way to connect with each other every day, the report said.

The live streaming feature is offered by all major social networking platforms like Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

With IANS Inputs