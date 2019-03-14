Twitter rolls out new updated camera feature for iOS, Android users

New Delhi: In an increasingly picture/video focused social media world, Twitter has rolled out a new updated camera feature for its app.

The updated camera app will be rolled out to all users on iOS and Android over the next few days, Twitter said.

The micro-blogging site tweeted:

See it? Tweet it! Our updated camera is just a swipe away, so you get the shot fast. Rolling out to all of you over the next few days. pic.twitter.com/moOEFO2nQq — Twitter (@Twitter) March 13, 2019

Here's how it works

Open the app

Swipe left to open the camera

Now capture the image by tapping the camera button

You can also hold the button to record video for 280 seconds

In other latest developments, Twitter this week announced that it has launched prototype app "twttr" for improved conversation features on its platformw. It has also asked users to join and test it.

"Our prototype app, `twttr`, launches to the first group of participants today. #LetsHaveAConvo about new features to build a better Twitter together," Twitter Support tweeted on Monday, inviting users to help them review test features.

The "twttr" app is however available only for iOS users to try and review it.