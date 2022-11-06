Twitter to roll out 'Blue Tick Subscription' in THIS month in India; Check what Elon Musk said

New Delhi: According to Elon Musk's confirmation on November 6, Twitter Blue is scheduled to launch in India in less than a month. When a user by the name of Prabhu tagged Musk and asked when Twitter Blue would launch in India, Musk responded, "Hopefully, less than a month."

.@elonmusk When can we expect to have the Twitter Blue roll out in India? #TwitterBlue — Prabhu (@Cricprabhu) November 5, 2022

In Elon Musk's first significant update to the social media site, Twitter updated its app in the Apple App Store and started charging $8 for coveted blue check verification marks.

Hopefully, less than a month — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 5, 2022

The transformation occurs a week after Musk paid $44 billion to acquire control of the social media giant. The CEO of electric car manufacturer Tesla, a millionaire businessman, dismissed half of Twitter's personnel and promised to start charging users more.

According to a Twitter update, countries including the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom would be allowed to use the new service with verification.

Musk said in a tweet on Saturday that the service would be made available worldwide "as soon as we confirm it's working well in the initial set of countries and we have the translation work done."

The conversations between Musk and Twitter have been back and forth. But the buyout agreement was finalised, on October 28. Elon Musk and Twitter have been at odds for a while.

However, it all began in March of this year when Musk questioned Twitter's stance on free speech and the dissemination of propaganda. He also implied that serious consideration would be given to developing a new social media platform.